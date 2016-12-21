North Carolina lawmakers meeting to c...

North Carolina lawmakers meeting to consider HB2 repeal

There are 8 comments on the KSLA-TV Shreveport story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled North Carolina lawmakers meeting to consider HB2 repeal. In it, KSLA-TV Shreveport reports that:

North Carolina's legislature is reconvening to see if enough lawmakers are willing to repeal a 9-month-old law that limited LGBT rights, including which bathrooms transgender people can use in public schools and government buildings. House and Senate members planned to meet in the capital Wednesday for a special session two days after the Charlotte City Council gutted an ordinance that in March led the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass House Bill 2, known by some as the "bathroom bill."

Marcavage s Emission

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Short term is not looking progressive for that state, but barring a complete fascist takeoever it will be reliably blue even before TX is.
CisgenderAkaNorm al

Washington Court House, OH

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
HB2 should be nationwide.
The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#3 Wednesday Dec 21
NC's republicans must have run out of lies and don't know what to do next
.
Its 4:00 PM and we're still waiting for a puff of white smoke
CisgenderAkaNorm al

Washington Court House, OH

#4 Wednesday Dec 21
The Golden Ruler wrote:
NC's republicans must have run out of lies and don't know what to do next
.
Its 4:00 PM and we're still waiting for a puff of white smoke
The white will come out after you puff on it a while. You should know that by now.
The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#5 Wednesday Dec 21
CisgenderAkaNormal wrote:
HB2 should be nationwide.
Your wish will come true after North Carolina secedes and becomes a sovereign nation
.
They can call themselves 'North Carolexit' and require baby homophobes to wear NC uniforms
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-6Ik9ukVBUJs/U62zSQV...
CisgenderAkaNorm al

Washington Court House, OH

#6 Wednesday Dec 21
The Golden Ruler wrote:
<quoted text>Your wish will come true after North Carolina secedes and becomes a sovereign nation
.
They can call themselves 'North Carolexit' and require baby homophobes to wear NC uniforms
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-6Ik9ukVBUJs/U62zSQV...
My wish will come true when all these sissy liberals stop playing make believe and join us once again in reality.
Waco1910

Since: Nov 16

431

Lenoir, NC

#8 Wednesday Dec 21
The Golden Ruler wrote:
NC's republicans must have run out of lies and don't know what to do next
.
Its 4:00 PM and we're still waiting for a puff of white smoke
What they did, pervert, was kill the bill.
Jokes on you. ;)
Waco1910

Since: Nov 16

431

Lenoir, NC

#9 Wednesday Dec 21
CisgenderAkaNormal wrote:
<quoted text>

My wish will come true when all thee sissy liberals stop playing make believe and join us once again in reality.
Not possible.
