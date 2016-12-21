'No doubt' of Russian involvement in ...

There are 10 comments on the Hampshire Chronicle story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled 'No doubt' of Russian involvement in cyber disruption of foreign politics. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:

There is "no doubt" that Russia has used cyber attacks to interfere in foreign politics, Europe Minister Sir Alan Duncan told MPs as he urged Moscow to be less suspicious of the West. Sir Alan's comments come days after Barack Obama warned there will be "serious consequences" for Vladimir Putin if Russia does not stop its hacking activities after American spies concluded Moscow interfered in the US presidential election.

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,248

Location hidden
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Yeah Russia...Obama's going to tell you all to 'cut it out', then you'll be in trouble...yeah

Judged:

4

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hostis Publicus

Dearborn, MI

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
The rumpster and his gang of thugs want to bring Russian style kleptocracy to america.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Hostis Publicus wrote:
The rumpster and his gang of thugs want to bring Russian style kleptocracy to america.
Seems kleptocracy has already been here ...

Remember, the Clinton's were BROKE when they left the white house.

"Hillary Clinton says she and Bill were 'dead broke'" http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/state...

The country dodged a bullet keeping her kind of nonsense out of political office.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#4 Tuesday Dec 20
Hostis Publicus wrote:
The rumpster and his gang of thugs want to bring Russian style kleptocracy to america.
we will get you a therapy dog,some play doh and some coloring books,you will be ok.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
o see the light

Lincoln, NE

#5 Tuesday Dec 20
Thats Democrats for ya, blame anyone so as not to admit it was your own fault you lost.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

72,775

Location hidden
#7 Wednesday Dec 21
Eleanor wrote:
<quoted text>

Seems kleptocracy has already been here ...

Remember, the Clinton's were BROKE when they left the white house.

"Hillary Clinton says she and Bill were 'dead broke'" http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/state...

The country dodged a bullet keeping her kind of nonsense out of political office.
And landed right in the eye of a tornado by electing Donald Trump.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

72,775

Location hidden
#8 Wednesday Dec 21
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

we will get you a therapy dog,some play doh and some coloring books,you will be ok.
Davy, you can aways be counted on for juvenile insults and zero intelligence.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#9 Wednesday Dec 21
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Davy, you can aways be counted on for juvenile insults and zero intelligence.
STFU lying larry

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

72,775

Location hidden
#10 Wednesday Dec 21
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

STFU lying larry
You're true to form, amoeba.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RIP

Omaha, NE

#11 Wednesday Dec 21
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
You're true to form, amoeba.
At least an amoeba serves a biological purpose. What's your excuse?

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

