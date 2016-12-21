'No doubt' of Russian involvement in cyber disruption of foreign politics
There is "no doubt" that Russia has used cyber attacks to interfere in foreign politics, Europe Minister Sir Alan Duncan told MPs as he urged Moscow to be less suspicious of the West. Sir Alan's comments come days after Barack Obama warned there will be "serious consequences" for Vladimir Putin if Russia does not stop its hacking activities after American spies concluded Moscow interfered in the US presidential election.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Yeah Russia...Obama's going to tell you all to 'cut it out', then you'll be in trouble...yeah
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
The rumpster and his gang of thugs want to bring Russian style kleptocracy to america.
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Seems kleptocracy has already been here ...
Remember, the Clinton's were BROKE when they left the white house.
"Hillary Clinton says she and Bill were 'dead broke'" http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/state...
The country dodged a bullet keeping her kind of nonsense out of political office.
#4 Tuesday Dec 20
we will get you a therapy dog,some play doh and some coloring books,you will be ok.
#5 Tuesday Dec 20
Thats Democrats for ya, blame anyone so as not to admit it was your own fault you lost.
#7 Wednesday Dec 21
#7 Wednesday Dec 21
And landed right in the eye of a tornado by electing Donald Trump.
#8 Wednesday Dec 21
#8 Wednesday Dec 21
Davy, you can aways be counted on for juvenile insults and zero intelligence.
#9 Wednesday Dec 21
STFU lying larry
#10 Wednesday Dec 21
#10 Wednesday Dec 21
You're true to form, amoeba.
#11 Wednesday Dec 21
At least an amoeba serves a biological purpose. What's your excuse?
