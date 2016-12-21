News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul...

News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems in 2017

There are 4 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 11 hrs ago, titled News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems in 2017. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#1 10 hrs ago
Raul Castro and all the Castro henchmen should be eliminated with prejudice. Like all Communists, they slaughtered their way to control. It's what the Left in America is trying to do with such as Black Lives Matter. Vicious, violent, tyrannical thugs have no place in the Twenty First Century.

Bay of Pigs Two

Bronx, NY

#2 9 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Raul Castro and all the Castro henchmen should be eliminated with prejudice.
Terminate with EXTREME prejudice.
kuda

Arlington Heights, IL

#3 9 hrs ago
Raul Castro, age 85 years, has said he will step down in 2018. Cuba's next leader will probably be First Vice President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel, age 56 years, to continue its dictatorial regime. It's unclear whether the Cuban people have suffered enough to demand democratic reform, either granted by Diaz-Canel or by rebelling against the dictatorship politically or militarily.
Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,771

Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
kuda wrote:
Raul Castro, age 85 years, has said he will step down in 2018. Cuba's next leader will probably be First Vice President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel, age 56 years, to continue its dictatorial regime. It's unclear whether the Cuban people have suffered enough to demand democratic reform, either granted by Diaz-Canel or by rebelling against the dictatorship politically or militarily.
That's right....given a taste of democracy and consumerism, how long can their weak communism survive?.....

