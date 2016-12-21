News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems in 2017
There are 4 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 11 hrs ago, titled News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems in 2017. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
#1 10 hrs ago
Raul Castro and all the Castro henchmen should be eliminated with prejudice. Like all Communists, they slaughtered their way to control. It's what the Left in America is trying to do with such as Black Lives Matter. Vicious, violent, tyrannical thugs have no place in the Twenty First Century.
#2 9 hrs ago
Terminate with EXTREME prejudice.
#3 9 hrs ago
Raul Castro, age 85 years, has said he will step down in 2018. Cuba's next leader will probably be First Vice President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel, age 56 years, to continue its dictatorial regime. It's unclear whether the Cuban people have suffered enough to demand democratic reform, either granted by Diaz-Canel or by rebelling against the dictatorship politically or militarily.
Since: Oct 12
48,771
Location hidden
#4 6 hrs ago
That's right....given a taste of democracy and consumerism, how long can their weak communism survive?.....
