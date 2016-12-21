There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 10 hrs ago, titled New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with social commentary, has... George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal... It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel. The son of President-elect Donald Trump's New York campaign co-chairman has denounced his father's comments about President Barack Obama and his wife.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.