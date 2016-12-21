New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection
There are 2 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 10 hrs ago, titled New York rapper shot, wounded sitting in car at intersection. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with social commentary, has... George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal... It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel. The son of President-elect Donald Trump's New York campaign co-chairman has denounced his father's comments about President Barack Obama and his wife.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Another rapper shot? What a surprise!
|
Since: Oct 12
48,767
Location hidden
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Black Crime Matters.....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|1 min
|freedom2016
|350
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,466,268
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|2 min
|Frogface Kate
|22
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Zipperhead
|232,036
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 min
|It aint necessari...
|218,265
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|406,027
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|6 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|6 min
|Dumazzjimbo
|2,301
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|9 min
|Chilli J
|184
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|30 min
|inbred Genius
|4,211
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC