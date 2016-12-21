new Russia-linked malware found on US...

new Russia-linked malware found on US electric companya s laptop

There are 2 comments on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 10 hrs ago, titled new Russia-linked malware found on US electric companya s laptop. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:

Malware code linked to Russian hackers and found on a Vermont electric utility's computer is further evidence of "predatory" steps taken by that country against the U.S., a Vermont Democratic congressman said Saturday. The Burlington Electric Department confirmed Friday it had found on one of its laptops the malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name Homeland Security has applied to a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,950

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
THIS IS SOME SCARY SHIT......I don't care who you are.....

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slurps687

New York, NY

#2 5 hrs ago
18 female looking for hot guys to have fun with... K iK me on stylegirl_8
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Susanm 1,469,304
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 3 min berklee 241
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 4 min Lawrence Wolf 2,741
Russia Hacked The U.S.!! (Are you sure?) 5 min misbehaved 2
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 7 min THE LONE WORKER 218,551
News U.S. expels 35 Russian officials in retaliation... 7 min berklee 43
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min Dr Guru 232,370
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 9 min freebird 406,713
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 1 hr Commies be gone 101
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,724

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC