Minnesota beats rest of country in ba...

Minnesota beats rest of country in banning germ-killer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Minnesota's first-in-the nation ban on soaps containing the once ubiquitous germ-killer triclosan takes effect Jan. 1, but the people who spearheaded the law say it's already having its desired effect on a national level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,466,199
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min Snap 218,252
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 5 min Trump your President 142
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 6 min Haereldes 16,006
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 10 min kuda 3
News Tribes Don't Know What to Expect From Trump 15 min Go Blue Forever 6
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 15 min Freyja 14,272
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 17 min Injudgement 2,269
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr Aquarius-wy 4,185
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 hr johnson1 405,967
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC