Mexican man charged with rape of girl...

Mexican man charged with rape of girl, 13, had 19 deportations

There are 9 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 11 hrs ago, titled Mexican man charged with rape of girl, 13, had 19 deportations. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:

This undated photo provided by the Geary County Detention Center In Junction City, Kan., shows Tomas Martinez-Maldonado. Records show that Martinez-Maldonado, a Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas, had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. nine times since 2003.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#1 8 hrs ago
If people don't employ them and friends/family are given fines for supporting them, illegals would have no reason to return.

These tragedies could be avoided if those in government had the mind to do what is necessary to stop illegal migration.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,811

Casper, WY

#2 7 hrs ago
Eleanor wrote:
If people don't employ them and friends/family are given fines for supporting them, illegals would have no reason to return.

These tragedies could be avoided if those in government had the mind to do what is necessary to stop illegal migration.
Three long coils of razor-sharp concertina wire and 200 armored patrol cars with machine guns could handle the entire border problem. Processing stations could be set-up at Juarez & Tijuana.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,922

Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
Get a rope and find a big tree.....

Judged:

3

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
freebird

Pomona, CA

#4 7 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Get a rope and find a big tree.....
Yep, and start will the traitors that allow this to happen. I think we will need lots of rope and lots of big trees.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
freebird

Pomona, CA

#5 7 hrs ago
"ItÂ’s not unusual to see immigrants with multiple entries without legal permission, said David Trevino, a Topeka immigration attorney who has provided legal advice to Martinez-MaldonadoÂ’s family. Most of Martinez-MaldonadoÂ’s family lives in Mexico, but he also has family in the United States, and the family is Â“devastated,Â” Trevino said."

I'm sure his family is devastated. They are devastated that he got caught.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,794

The Left Coast

#7 6 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Get a rope and find a big tree.....
How unprogressive! Can't we just find a 'sanctuary city' that will rehabilitate him? I mean the poor guy probably didn't have access to government social services consoling services. Maybe he was just upset Trump won, an excellent liberal excuse for violence.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
coyote505

Rio Rancho, NM

#11 3 hrs ago
And this is why dumb ass judges who use deportation as a Substitute for punishment are deluding themselves and the public. Given the porosity of the border, throwing them over the fence is about as effective as exiling them to the next county. First Imprisonment, Then Deportation.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Battle Tested

Pittsburg, CA

#12 39 min ago
I bet this story would have never made the news pre election...Unfortunately he gets locked up here in U.S and receives full medical, 3 meals a day. Access to many programs that have been taken from our public schools and local communites
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Battle Tested

Pittsburg, CA

#13 38 min ago
RustyS wrote:
<quoted text>

How unprogressive! Can't we just find a 'sanctuary city' that will rehabilitate him? I mean the poor guy probably didn't have access to government social services consoling services. Maybe he was just upset Trump won, an excellent liberal excuse for violence.
He will get sanctuary on the PC yard...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What ita s like to live as an undocumented Amer... 2 min 16 teen shots 27
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 min F c trump in the as 2,676
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 8 min F c trump in the as 16,211
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 11 min 16 teen shots 226
News With Trump's Victory, GOP Hopes to Overhaul Med... 13 min 16 teen shots 83
News Are younger whites less racist? New research in... 13 min F c trump in the as 528
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 20 min F c trump in the as 571
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 31 min Agents of Corruption 406,643
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,468,956
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,271 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC