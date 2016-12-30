Mexican man charged with rape of girl, 13, had 19 deportations
There are 9 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 11 hrs ago, titled Mexican man charged with rape of girl, 13, had 19 deportations. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:
This undated photo provided by the Geary County Detention Center In Junction City, Kan., shows Tomas Martinez-Maldonado. Records show that Martinez-Maldonado, a Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas, had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. nine times since 2003.
#1 8 hrs ago
If people don't employ them and friends/family are given fines for supporting them, illegals would have no reason to return.
These tragedies could be avoided if those in government had the mind to do what is necessary to stop illegal migration.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,811
#2 7 hrs ago
Three long coils of razor-sharp concertina wire and 200 armored patrol cars with machine guns could handle the entire border problem. Processing stations could be set-up at Juarez & Tijuana.
Since: Oct 12
48,922
Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
Get a rope and find a big tree.....
#4 7 hrs ago
Yep, and start will the traitors that allow this to happen. I think we will need lots of rope and lots of big trees.
#5 7 hrs ago
"ItÂ’s not unusual to see immigrants with multiple entries without legal permission, said David Trevino, a Topeka immigration attorney who has provided legal advice to Martinez-MaldonadoÂ’s family. Most of Martinez-MaldonadoÂ’s family lives in Mexico, but he also has family in the United States, and the family is Â“devastated,Â” Trevino said."
I'm sure his family is devastated. They are devastated that he got caught.
Since: Mar 09
10,794
The Left Coast
#7 6 hrs ago
How unprogressive! Can't we just find a 'sanctuary city' that will rehabilitate him? I mean the poor guy probably didn't have access to government social services consoling services. Maybe he was just upset Trump won, an excellent liberal excuse for violence.
#11 3 hrs ago
And this is why dumb ass judges who use deportation as a Substitute for punishment are deluding themselves and the public. Given the porosity of the border, throwing them over the fence is about as effective as exiling them to the next county. First Imprisonment, Then Deportation.
#12 39 min ago
I bet this story would have never made the news pre election...Unfortunately he gets locked up here in U.S and receives full medical, 3 meals a day. Access to many programs that have been taken from our public schools and local communites
#13 38 min ago
He will get sanctuary on the PC yard...
