There are on the Daily Mail story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Manhattan bomb suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder. In it, Daily Mail reports that:

Berlin is on alert for new terror attack as police hunt armed ISIS gunman who killed 12 people in Christmas market truck massacre - as security services release suspect after they got the wrong man The shocking moment a CNN commentator comes close to tears as a TSA agent lifts up her dress and 'feels her genitals' during invasive pat-down The ONE thing every successful person does in the morning to ensure they have the most productive day China claims to have a working version of NASA's impossible engine orbiting the Earth - and will use it in satellites 'imminently' Preparing to kill: Chilling moment off-duty officer calmly patrols behind Russian ambassador, checks his holster twice, then pulls out his gun and assassinates him Blood on Angela's hands? Far-right blames German leader's immigration policy for Christmas attack as 'shocked and shaken' Merkel lays flowers where 12 died Wife ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Mail.