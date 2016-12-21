Man accused of killing 3 at party nea...

Man accused of killing 3 at party near Seattle pleads guilty

There are 1 comment on the News Times story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Man accused of killing 3 at party near Seattle pleads guilty. In it, News Times reports that:

This July 30, 2016, file image made from a video provided by Washington State Patrol via The Daily Herald shows Allen Ivanov in the back of a patrol car in a police camera video shortly after his arrest on Interstate 5 in Lewis County, Wash. Ivanov, who shot and killed three people at a house party in July near Seattle, pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 19, one day before a prosecutor was to announce his decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
FFL's need to be a requirement for all gun purchases, no exceptions.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 1 min Trump your President 7
News These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald... 2 min Disgusted and Angry 27
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 3 min Lie detector 4,157
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Henry 1,466,104
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 9 min choochooTwain 14,157
News Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b... 9 min Sheilaa 31
News Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep 10 min Trump your President 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 21 min Trump your President 2,191
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 46 min Quirky 405,907
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr AMERICAN SUNSHINE 254,761
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC