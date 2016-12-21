License issued for $1B Montana power storage project
A Montana company has been granted a license to build a $1 billion, 400-megawatt power storage project in the central part of the state that would supplement electricity from wind turbines and other sources, according to documents released Thursday by federal regulators. The 50-year license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows Absaroka Energy, of Bozeman, Montana, to construct and operate the project on a 177-acre site near the tiny town of Martinsdale, home to fewer than 100 people.
#1 Yesterday
"The facility called the Gordon Butte Pumped Storage Project would use excess power produced by wind farms or other sources to pump water uphill to a 3,000-foot long reservoir, according to the license."
Interesting at a cost to build of about $2500 per KWh of storage capacity, it is still cheaper than building a new natural gas fired peaker plant.
"During times of peak consumer electricity demand or when the wind is not blowing, the water would be released to turn hydropower turbines and keep electricity flowing."
Right now battery technology can do the same job for about $1000 per KWh of storage, but it can't make a claim of a 50 year life span.
Saint Paul, MN
#2 Yesterday
Very poor waste of taxpayer funds, storing electrical energy is horribly inefficient and costly, but then again solar and wind are also a waste of money, no one would install them if the government didn't hand money out like candy to build them, if you remove the tax money these projects will quickly stop as they are unstable, the operational time for payback is longer than the projected lifespan of the equipment, to say nothing of the high maintenance costs.
#3 Yesterday
The ability to store renewable will only get better.
Wind and particularly solar have had their costs drop amazingly, and solar is highly cost competitive now. I'd like to see the government do away with all the forms of subsidies to nuclear and fossil.
Then even cranks like you who delight in posting precisely the opposite of whatever is correct could get jobs decommissioning all those nuclear power plants.
Saint Paul, MN
#4 Yesterday
Wind and solar have not had their costs drop at all, they are so heavily subsidized that it appears that the costs have dropped, but when you factor in the toxic materials left behind from manufacturing they are bad news.
This electrical storage project is just another boondoggle financed by the taxpayers, another poor use of taxpayers money.
#5 Yesterday
Maybe not in the five minutes since I posted that. The costs of solar and wind have dropped between five and seven times compared to what they were at (silicon) solar's advent.
United States
#7 Yesterday
Sorry Mr Palin but Milkey hit the nail right on the head with his post.
Saint Paul, MN
#9 23 hrs ago
The cost hasn't dropped at all snowflake, the cost only appeared to drop because of the government subsidies, solar is unsuitable, we poured hundreds of millions of dollars into that boondoggle, the lifespan of the system is shorter than the payback time even with the subsidies.
A huge waste of money.
Saint Paul, MN
#10 23 hrs ago
Funny, he doesn't want to accept the facts, it's no secret, they openly tell us the information on these systems, after some simple math it's easy to see it's a bad deal for the taxpayers.
Winnipeg, Canada
#11 22 hrs ago
Actually it is a Brilliant Idea !
Storing Electricity in Hydroelectric Projects !
Perhaps ...
Dams in Manitoba can Pump Similar Lakes in the States !
Or ..
Pump Water to California !
A HugeSyphon from the Fraser River to California !
We only let it run into the Ocean now !
#12 4 hrs ago
the primary reason solar and wind can't quite phase out fossil fuels is due to energy storage when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing. This is amazing news they are attempting to bridge this gap. This technology is vey old and its relatively inneficient, so I would've liked to see something new and creative here, but something is better than nothing!
also Mikey, aside from your comments being way off base trying to skew public opinion? there is a cost associated with extracting and dumping chemicals all over the place. And while we may disagree with that "cost" associated with fossil fuels, the fact is that once it's too far gone, there's nothing we can do. In other words, in this debate, your Big Mac for 10 cents cheaper because we can use fossil fuels is just not worth the alternative, no
Matter how much cheaper it might be.
