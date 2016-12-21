John Kerry verbally attacks Israel over settlements1 hour ago
Washington, Dec 29: Secretary of State John Kerry tore into Israel today for settlement-building, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging Israel away from democracy and forcefully rejecting the notion that America had abandoned Israel with a controversial UN vote. Israel's government accused Kerry of a skewed attempt to blame Israel for failing to reach a peace deal.
#1 11 hrs ago
Barck had eight years to bring up the issue with Israel but suddenly hes gotten emboldened when he knows hes not going to be around to face the music.Waiting until the last month is cowardly.Everyone one knows that Barck was afraid of Putin and he waited until after their last meeting to speak up cause he knows he doenst have to see Putin again.
Copenhagen, Denmark
#2 10 hrs ago
#3 10 hrs ago
barry sotero and horseface kerry can both be ignored the next 3 weeks till theyre fired
#4 10 hrs ago
I'm confused.
Since: Mar 09
10,789
The Left Coast
#5 10 hrs ago
Imagine that from John Kerry a documented supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood,
"Yeah, but..."
Since: Sep 11
5,183
MILKY WAY
#6 10 hrs ago
How diplomatic, Johnny!
Using verbal attacks to demonstrate your support.
#7 9 hrs ago
Hey moron, he has brought it up all the time why do think Netanyahu hates his administration? The new settlements are illegal according to international law. The international community considers the establishment of Israeli settlements in the Israeli-occupied territories illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council, the United Nations General Assembly, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Court of Justice and the High Contracting Parties to the Convention have all affirmed that the Fourth Geneva Convention does apply.
Saint Paul, MN
#8 9 hrs ago
Study some history snowflake, Israel is not violating international law, are you stupid enough to believe it's against international law for a country to build settlements on their own land.
This land belonged to Israel, until Jordan decided to start a war in 1948 to take the land, everything Jewish was destroyed, synagogues and cemeteries, it remained that way until Israel took their land back in 1967.
This two state soloution isn't a souloution, it's souicide, there is no need the Muslim terrorists have plenty of land.
Thank God the Obama mistake is almost over.
#9 9 hrs ago
Obama's been bring up the settlement building every year with Israel. American administrations have redundantly brought up the issue of the illegal occupation for 49 years consecutively.
The position Obama and Kerry are taking is the consistent American an world's policy and position. The United States has never supported Israel's incursions in Palestine territories since 1967.
"The doctor is in!"
Since: Jul 14
6,263
Location hidden
#10 9 hrs ago
You know just the word Israel just chaps Obama's ass. This doesn't surprise me at all. Three weeks to go..he will do whatever he can behind the scenes to disrupt any chance of peace for Israel.
Saint Paul, MN
#11 9 hrs ago
How is it possible to illegally occupy your own land?
#12 9 hrs ago
You are not well read on this subject or you're misguided.
Fortunately you're on the internet. I recommend you study up in the issue before posting on the subject again. But you're not the only wayward opinion on the matter between Israel and Palestine.
A good many poster leaving comments on the subject seem to not know anything about how the dispute began.
"It's Time to Defeat Terrorism "
Since: May 11
6,902
NYC
#13 9 hrs ago
Jerusalem is the biblical and historic capital of the Jewish people and the Jewish state of Israel during more than 3000 years but Kerry supports its conversion to the center of ISIS-Hamas Caliphate of terrorists. Clearly, the evil Nazi style demand of the anti-Semitic Obama-Kerry-Hillary Jihadist regime to uproot 600,000 Jews who live in Greater Jerusalem and its surrounding biblical cities reminds Germany of the 1930s where Jews were discriminated for being Jews while the Jihadist ISIS and Hamas Terrorists will create a Caliphate in Jerusalem and seek the demise of weakened Israel. Why would Obama try to sabotage TrumpÂ’s friendship relations with Israel? PM Netanyahu is right to claim the collusion between the Jihadist terrorist sympathizer regime of Obama, Kerry and Hillary Clinton with the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist agenda including the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist sponsoring Iranian regime that get 150 billion dollars and American Uranium from Hillary for their nukes and terrorist arming and the creation of ISIS caliphate by Hillary who armed ISIS Caliphate with American best weapons along the borders of Israel, Clearly, KerryÂ’s deceitful plan for Two State with Israel is cut to half of its area with 7 miles width along ISIS-Hamas Caliphate with its center in Jerusalem is two step plan to destroy Israel. KerryÂ’s demand for 600,000 Jews to be uprooted from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria cities because Caliphate cannot stand even seeing one Jew living them while two million Mozlem Brothers are living within the Israel pre-1967 borders as equal cities. This is surrender to the Mozlem brotherhood terrorists Caliphate demand that Hillary vowed to support when ISIS caliphate was established along the borders of Israel. Clearly, Kerry is calling for the cleansing of Jews from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria because Jews cannot live in these biblical areas that were Jewish during more than 3000 years and never been Palestinian countries. The Idea of Kerry is to create Mozlem Brother Caliphate of ISIS and Hamas terrorist that support ISIS caliphate with its center in Jerusalem and Jews are not allowed by Mozlem to live in their Caliphate and therefore Jews living in their biblical lands are problem for the creation of ISIS-Hamas caliphate while making Israel defenseless strip of land of 7 miles that is even too short for commercial aircrafts to land in Tel Aviv airport. Kerry is representing the ISIS caliphate agenda and Iranian agenda that Hillary created in 2011 and armed with thousands of best American tanks and missiles in return for hundreds of millions of dollars. There were never a Palestinian people in 1967 war when Jordanians attacked Israel and were defeated in the West bank that that ruled 17 years after the British Mandate of Israel ended. With nearly 600,00o Israelis living in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria in their biblical land of 3000 years are considered problem for ISISÂ–Hamas Caliphate creation in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, there is no reason for Israel to become defenseless miniature piece of land of 7 miles width, leading to the death of millions of Israelis and losing their land to ISIS-Hamas Caliphate.
Saint Paul, MN
#14 9 hrs ago
Not at all snowflake, crack a book, what was posted was a fact.
#15 9 hrs ago
Israel is defying international law laid out in Geneva Convention No.4, adopted in 1948.
The United States has supported the very same position Obama is on Israel's illegal building since 1967.
It's not new. America has never accepted Israel's settlements as,valid. Building settlements in Palestine territories impedes any hope of a peaceful two state solution
Could you live next to your neighbors building additions to their homes seizing your property?
Saint Paul, MN
#16 8 hrs ago
Snowflake, it was 1949 you need to hit the books.
"The doctor is in!"
Since: Jul 14
6,263
Location hidden
#17 8 hrs ago
Now Obama's going to heat it up even more by hitting the big bear in Russia with a stick over this election thing.
#23 8 hrs ago
Sorry, nothing you claim as fact in this matter have you read in any published book.
If so, name the title and edition.
you'd be comparing your assumptions to the 14 global nations who voted in the UN Security Council last Friday to indicate Israel for their brazen lawlessness and impeding any opportunity for a binding peace between Israel and Palestine
#24 8 hrs ago
Knowing that, then you would know exactly the international law Israel was indicted for via the discussed resolution and you should know the US Policy and position since 1967 on the matter
#27 7 hrs ago
In 1917 Great Britain issued the Balfour Declaration for "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people". In 1922 Britain allocated nearly 80% of Palestine to Transjordan. Thus, Jordan covers the majority of the land of Palestine under British Mandate. Jordan also includes the majority of the Arabs who lived there. In other words, Jordan is the Arab portion of Palestine.It was only after the Jews re-inhabited their historic homeland of Judea and Samaria, that the myth of an Arab Palestinian nation was created and marketed worldwide. Jews come from Judea, not Palestinians. There is no language known as Palestinian, or any Palestinian culture distinct from that of all the Arabs in the area. There has never been a land known as Palestine governed by Palestinians. "Palestinians" are Arabs indistinguishable from Arabs throughout the Middle East. The great majority of Arabs in greater Palestine and Israel share the same culture, language and religion.Much of the Arab population in this area actually migrated into Israel and Judea and Samaria from the surrounding Arab countries in the past 100 years. The rebirth of Israel was accompanied by economic prosperity for the region. Arabs migrated to this area to find employment and enjoy the higher standard of living. In documents not more than hundred years, the area is described as a scarcely populated region. Jews by far were the majority in Jerusalem over the small Arab minority. Until the Oslo agreement the major source of income for Arab residents was employment in the Israeli sector. To this day, many Arabs try to migrate into Israel with various deceptions to become a citizen of Israel.Even the Chairman of the Palestinian Authority, Arafat himself, was not a "Palestinian". He was born in Egypt.
