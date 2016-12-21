There are on the Westport News story from 9 hrs ago, titled In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obama's agenda. In it, Westport News reports that:

In this Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., and others, listen as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans' grip on all levers of power stands as a mandate to the GOP-led Congress, which will move swiftly to try to undo eight years of outgoing President Barack Obama's agenda.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.