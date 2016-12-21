Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on commutation
There are 3 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on commutation. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
In this July 15, 2011 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at the federal courthouse in Chicago. Blagojevich is asking a U.S. appeals court to nullify his 14-year prison term and order a third sentencing hearing.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Keep waiting ... you wanted to SELL Obama's Senate seat .... and you want Obama to 'see past' it? Probably not going to happen dude ... not in your lifetime... seriously, think about it ... the odds are NOT in your favor.
|
Sydney, Australia
|
#2 13 hrs ago
anyone have K iK? 21 female here! K iK me on nymphx100
|
#3 2 hrs ago
"Off with his head!!" ...straight, White male!
This one's for free if you leave the rest of us alone.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,466,199
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 min
|Snap
|218,252
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|4 min
|Trump your President
|142
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|6 min
|Haereldes
|16,006
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|10 min
|kuda
|3
|Tribes Don't Know What to Expect From Trump
|14 min
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|14 min
|Freyja
|14,272
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|Injudgement
|2,269
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|4,185
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|johnson1
|405,967
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC