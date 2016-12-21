There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on commutation. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

In this July 15, 2011 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at the federal courthouse in Chicago. Blagojevich is asking a U.S. appeals court to nullify his 14-year prison term and order a third sentencing hearing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.