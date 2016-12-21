Hillary Clinton won US popular vote b...

Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

There are 93 comments on the Independent.ie story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million. In it, Independent.ie reports that:

Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than president-elect Donald Trump in this year's US election - the largest popular vote margin of any losing American presidential candidate. Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than president-elect Donald Trump in this year's US election - the largest popular vote margin of any losing American presidential candidate.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 5
Next Last
davy

Colby, KS

#1 Thursday Dec 22
big deal,as the popular vote does not elect the President,[email protected]

Judged:

7

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,073

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 Thursday Dec 22
That is like saying Team A should have won the baseball game because they had more hits than Team B. Unfortunately for Team A, the game ISN'T DECIDED BY HITS.

In other words, it's completely irrelevant.

Judged:

7

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FUBAR

United States

#3 Thursday Dec 22
BHM5267 wrote:
That is like saying Team A should have won the baseball game because they had more hits than Team B. Unfortunately for Team A, the game ISN'T DECIDED BY HITS.

In other words, it's completely irrelevant.
But Trump doesn't like the electoral college. He only likes it now because that is how he won.

If it had been the other way around, he would be rallying his followers to challenge it with arms.

Especially if there was even one tiny bit of evidence that Putin favored Hillary, this would be an altogether different spin.

In Trump world, the only thing that matters is what benefits Trump and his family.

You'll find out soon enough how little he cares about anyone or even the planet.

Now he wants a nuclear arms race. What could possibly go wrong with that, especially since he ANNOUNCED IT!

What was he said about NOT telling the enemy about what he was going to do?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USAUSAUSA

Charlestown, IN

#5 Thursday Dec 22
BHM5267 wrote:
That is like saying Team A should have won the baseball game because they had more hits than Team B. Unfortunately for Team A, the game ISN'T DECIDED BY HITS.

In other words, it's completely irrelevant.
The Democrats should have passed laws to give all illegals drivers licenses if they wanted to gain 20 million votes from what I gather. Lol

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#6 Thursday Dec 22
FUBAR wrote:
<quoted text>

If it had been the other way around, he would be rallying his followers to challenge it with arms.
?
The left, reduced to mindless speculation......it would be sad if it weren't so funny........

Judged:

5

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FUBAR

United States

#7 Thursday Dec 22
slick willie explains it wrote:
<quoted text>

The left, reduced to mindless speculation......it would be sad if it weren't so funny........
Go back and listen to some of the debates and rallies. I didn't think he was funny, I thought he was disgusting. Many of the people at his rallies behaved like maniacs and seemed to love Trump more as he dug in deeper in the muck.

Unfortunately with every day that goes by, Trump just compounds his disgusting characteristics with interest.

Judged:

5

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Babydoll

Wilmington, IL

#8 Thursday Dec 22
I love that the Democrats don't know we are a Representative Republic. They must have spent second grade selling pot. Someone please explain the Electoral College to them. They are so stupid.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zombies and Illegals

Bronx, NY

#9 Thursday Dec 22
If you discount the votes from the illegals and the dead Democrat Zombie vote then Trump won the popular vote also.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#10 Thursday Dec 22
FUBAR wrote:
<quoted text>
I didn't think he was funny,
He wasn't. You now are, however..........

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,073

Lake Geneva, WI

#11 Thursday Dec 22
FUBAR wrote:
<quoted text>

But Trump doesn't like the electoral college. He only likes it now because that is how he won.

If it had been the other way around, he would be rallying his followers to challenge it with arms.

Especially if there was even one tiny bit of evidence that Putin favored Hillary, this would be an altogether different spin.

In Trump world, the only thing that matters is what benefits Trump and his family.

You'll find out soon enough how little he cares about anyone or even the planet.

Now he wants a nuclear arms race. What could possibly go wrong with that, especially since he ANNOUNCED IT!

What was he said about NOT telling the enemy about what he was going to do?
Oh, I know he doesn't give a crap about me or the little guy. My hope is that he dismantles the abortion known as Obamacare and nominates several constitutional conservatives to the SCOTUS. If he can do that, he will indirectly benefit the "little guy".

Just wondering......

Do you REALLY think Hillary gives a crap about you or the little guy either?

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

14,576

Location hidden
#12 Thursday Dec 22
BHM5267 wrote:
That is like saying Team A should have won the baseball game because they had more hits than Team B. Unfortunately for Team A, the game ISN'T DECIDED BY HITS.

In other words, it's completely irrelevant.
That's so honest of you to admit above that DEMs were the A Team in this Election. Sadly, with Dufus Donnie's "I need no intel briefings" comments and his whiny Tweets about his SNL Dopelganger, so far, he's confirmed that he's the C or D Team. Even "What is Allepoboi" would've done better.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
voterid

Albuquerque, NM

#13 Thursday Dec 22
Just because obama told illegals to go out and vote, and over 3 million did vote for hitlary, it was for nothing. Cheaters rarely win. At least this level of vote fraud will ensure by 2018 mid terms full fledged voter ID & citizenshipproof for registration will eliminate this farce.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#14 Thursday Dec 22
Chilli J wrote:
<quoted text>

That's so honest of you to admit above that DEMs were the A Team in this Election. Sadly, with Dufus Donnie's "I need no intel briefings" comments and his whiny Tweets about his SNL Dopelganger, so far, he's confirmed that he's the C or D Team. Even "What is Allepoboi" would've done better.
Please do not ask what the "A" represents.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Welcome, MN

#15 Thursday Dec 22
The gulf states are looking forward to working with Trump and are considering safehavens for refugees They talk about how bad Obama was in bed with Iran.Japan doesnt want to deal with him anymore either.Trump is already gaining us some respect.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Won Blue Lost

Patchogue, NY

#16 Thursday Dec 22
Zombies and Illegals wrote:
If you discount the votes from the illegals and the dead Democrat Zombie vote then Trump won the popular vote also.
Funny, but shamefully true.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#17 Thursday Dec 22
Babydoll wrote:
I love that the Democrats don't know we are a Representative Republic. They must have spent second grade selling pot. Someone please explain the Electoral College to them. They are so stupid.
That's right.

We are the United States (a coalition of individual states).

We are NOT one blob of a general collective. We vote to let our State know who we want to run the whole country. The one who gets the most states is declared the winner.

And like someone above said quite nicely. We are not a baseball team that counts all the runs ... baseball counts how MANY games were won.

Hillary knew in ADVANCE how things work in this country. She played to get the most runs, but was unable to get the most wins.

Whining about it now makes her look like a sad loser.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#18 Thursday Dec 22
The 3 Million Vote Hoax is a bigger bellyflop than the Recounts.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#19 Thursday Dec 22
Chilli J wrote:
<quoted text>

That's so honest of you to admit above that DEMs were the A Team in this Election. Sadly, with Dufus Donnie's "I need no intel briefings" comments and his whiny Tweets about his SNL Dopelganger, so far, he's confirmed that he's the C or D Team. Even "What is Allepoboi" would've done better.
You signed that Dummy Petition didn't you?

C'mon fess up.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WHAT A JOKE

Riverhead, NY

#20 Thursday Dec 22
BHM5267 wrote:
That is like saying Team A should have won the baseball game because they had more hits than Team B. Unfortunately for Team A, the game ISN'T DECIDED BY HITS.

In other words, it's completely irrelevant.
Unless the shoe was on the other foot, right?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Welcome, MN

#21 Thursday Dec 22
I cant wait until we get sick of winning and Trump says no were not done.ROFLMAO

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 5
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 min Born USA 15,971
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 2 min butters_ 23,884
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min lides 23,087
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... 5 min Kiss8400 25
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 8 min Brian_G 405,926
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 min THE LONE WORKER 218,214
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 10 min Hoax News 79
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 19 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 254,766
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 25 min SASSY2 1,466,127
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 27 min Orange God 2,220
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 48 min freedom2016 4,167
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC