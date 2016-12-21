Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million
Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than president-elect Donald Trump in this year's US election - the largest popular vote margin of any losing American presidential candidate.
#1 Thursday Dec 22
big deal,as the popular vote does not elect the President,[email protected]
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,073
#2 Thursday Dec 22
That is like saying Team A should have won the baseball game because they had more hits than Team B. Unfortunately for Team A, the game ISN'T DECIDED BY HITS.
In other words, it's completely irrelevant.
United States
#3 Thursday Dec 22
But Trump doesn't like the electoral college. He only likes it now because that is how he won.
If it had been the other way around, he would be rallying his followers to challenge it with arms.
Especially if there was even one tiny bit of evidence that Putin favored Hillary, this would be an altogether different spin.
In Trump world, the only thing that matters is what benefits Trump and his family.
You'll find out soon enough how little he cares about anyone or even the planet.
Now he wants a nuclear arms race. What could possibly go wrong with that, especially since he ANNOUNCED IT!
What was he said about NOT telling the enemy about what he was going to do?
#5 Thursday Dec 22
The Democrats should have passed laws to give all illegals drivers licenses if they wanted to gain 20 million votes from what I gather. Lol
#6 Thursday Dec 22
The left, reduced to mindless speculation......it would be sad if it weren't so funny........
United States
#7 Thursday Dec 22
Go back and listen to some of the debates and rallies. I didn't think he was funny, I thought he was disgusting. Many of the people at his rallies behaved like maniacs and seemed to love Trump more as he dug in deeper in the muck.
Unfortunately with every day that goes by, Trump just compounds his disgusting characteristics with interest.
#8 Thursday Dec 22
I love that the Democrats don't know we are a Representative Republic. They must have spent second grade selling pot. Someone please explain the Electoral College to them. They are so stupid.
#9 Thursday Dec 22
If you discount the votes from the illegals and the dead Democrat Zombie vote then Trump won the popular vote also.
#10 Thursday Dec 22
He wasn't. You now are, however..........
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,073
#11 Thursday Dec 22
Oh, I know he doesn't give a crap about me or the little guy. My hope is that he dismantles the abortion known as Obamacare and nominates several constitutional conservatives to the SCOTUS. If he can do that, he will indirectly benefit the "little guy".
Just wondering......
Do you REALLY think Hillary gives a crap about you or the little guy either?
“So it's not you, It's them?”
Since: Jun 11
14,576
Location hidden
#12 Thursday Dec 22
That's so honest of you to admit above that DEMs were the A Team in this Election. Sadly, with Dufus Donnie's "I need no intel briefings" comments and his whiny Tweets about his SNL Dopelganger, so far, he's confirmed that he's the C or D Team. Even "What is Allepoboi" would've done better.
#13 Thursday Dec 22
Just because obama told illegals to go out and vote, and over 3 million did vote for hitlary, it was for nothing. Cheaters rarely win. At least this level of vote fraud will ensure by 2018 mid terms full fledged voter ID & citizenshipproof for registration will eliminate this farce.
#14 Thursday Dec 22
Please do not ask what the "A" represents.
#15 Thursday Dec 22
The gulf states are looking forward to working with Trump and are considering safehavens for refugees They talk about how bad Obama was in bed with Iran.Japan doesnt want to deal with him anymore either.Trump is already gaining us some respect.
#16 Thursday Dec 22
Funny, but shamefully true.
#17 Thursday Dec 22
That's right.
We are the United States (a coalition of individual states).
We are NOT one blob of a general collective. We vote to let our State know who we want to run the whole country. The one who gets the most states is declared the winner.
And like someone above said quite nicely. We are not a baseball team that counts all the runs ... baseball counts how MANY games were won.
Hillary knew in ADVANCE how things work in this country. She played to get the most runs, but was unable to get the most wins.
Whining about it now makes her look like a sad loser.
#18 Thursday Dec 22
The 3 Million Vote Hoax is a bigger bellyflop than the Recounts.
#19 Thursday Dec 22
You signed that Dummy Petition didn't you?
C'mon fess up.
#20 Thursday Dec 22
Unless the shoe was on the other foot, right?
#21 Thursday Dec 22
I cant wait until we get sick of winning and Trump says no were not done.ROFLMAO
