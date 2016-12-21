Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remakin...

Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republican Party in his image

There are 18 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 12 hrs ago, titled Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republican Party in his image. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:

President-elect Donald Trump says wireless carrier Sprint Corp will bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a new company, will be hiring 3,000 people. For eight years, a leaderless Republican Party has rallied around its passionate opposition to President Barack Obama and an unceasing devotion to small government, free markets and fiscal discipline.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,950

Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
JUST DON'T SCREW UP THE U.S. ECONOMY, THIS TIME......be very careful.....
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 8 hrs ago
Don't count on it. Sounds like he's going to trust the advice of his friends first. Deregulation, begin!

Time will tel if he sees the light before reelection season but if he indulges a minute of Establishment Republican pandering to the rich, he'll flush the first mid-terms..

There's a big difference between conservatism and pining for the good ol' days.
Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,950

Location hidden
#4 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Don't count on it. Sounds like he's going to trust the advice of his friends first. Deregulation, begin!

Time will tel if he sees the light before reelection season but if he indulges a minute of Establishment Republican pandering to the rich, he'll flush the first mid-terms..

There's a big difference between conservatism and pining for the good ol' days.
Seem's the dream that he sold, was actually a return to the 1950's.....Those long closed mills and plants in the Midwest, aren't gonna be returned from their rusting hulks.....Those that still refuse to move toward the jobs, will continue to be disappointed.....

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,815

Casper, WY

#6 6 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
JUST DON'T SCREW UP THE U.S. ECONOMY, THIS TIME......be very careful.....
Our free-market economy should not ever have government intervention. Capitalism works best when the basic law of supply & demand is allowed to run its course.
Jesus said "The poor will ALWAYS be with you and you can give to them whenever YOU want."

spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 6 hrs ago
Â“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of the computer has made it where nobody knows exactly whatÂ’s going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but IÂ’m not sure we have kind of security we need.Â”

No this is not a 4th grader, this is a direct quote by our new President.

It is frightfully painful when realizing that half of our nation feels great about having elected a spectacularly inept person for president!

davy

Colby, KS

#8 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
It is frightfully painful when realizing that half of our nation feels great about having elected a spectacularly inept person for president!
did that 8 years ago

spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 4 hrs ago
davy wrote:
did that 8 years ago
Sorry moron, but you opinion is not fact! Your to f-ng stupid to understand?

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#10 4 hrs ago
davy wrote:
did that 8 years ago
Just be glad the electoral college prevented a threepeat.

Mothra

Mesa, AZ

#11 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Sorry moron, but you opinion is not fact! Your to f-ng stupid to understand?
STFU.... gawd you liberals are just so unhinged these days.

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#12 2 hrs ago
Trump needs to make another trip to Mexico soon to start getting the money to pay for it.Maybe we can put some big fly zappers on the top if you try to climb it.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,023

Location hidden
#13 2 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>Our free-market economy should not ever have government intervention. Capitalism works best when the basic law of supply & demand is allowed to run its course.
Jesus said "The poor will ALWAYS be with you and you can give to them whenever YOU want."
There was a time when capitalism was unregulated. Many suffered as a result. Giving corporate America free reign is like giving hand grenades to a serial killer.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,023

Location hidden
#14 2 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
Just be glad the electoral college prevented a threepeat.
You should make a New Year's resolution to learn something.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,023

Location hidden
#15 2 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Trump needs to make another trip to Mexico soon to start getting the money to pay for it.Maybe we can put some big fly zappers on the top if you try to climb it.
I'm all for a wall if Trump stays on the other side of it.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,950

Location hidden
#17 1 hr ago
Mothra wrote:
STFU.... gawd you liberals are just so unhinged these days.
Do you also see the Russians as guilt-free and feel comfortable with the Trump-Putin relationship?.....
Mothra

Mesa, AZ

#18 54 min ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Do you also see the Russians as guilt-free and feel comfortable with the Trump-Putin relationship?.....
Unhinged.... demonstrated again.
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#19 47 min ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>I'm all for a wall if Trump stays on the other side of it.
Youre lucky day.Trumps staying on this side.Big party at Mar A Lago tonight.
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#20 40 min ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Do you also see the Russians as guilt-free and feel comfortable with the Trump-Putin relationship?.....
Trump is playing Putin,Putin is playing Trump and their both Playing Obama.
Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,950

Location hidden
#21 32 min ago
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>Trump is playing Putin,Putin is playing Trump and their both Playing Obama.
Just afraid, they'll both wanna play America....
