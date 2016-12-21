There are on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 12 hrs ago, titled Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republican Party in his image. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:

President-elect Donald Trump says wireless carrier Sprint Corp will bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a new company, will be hiring 3,000 people. For eight years, a leaderless Republican Party has rallied around its passionate opposition to President Barack Obama and an unceasing devotion to small government, free markets and fiscal discipline.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.