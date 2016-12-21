Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republican Party in his image
There are 18 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 12 hrs ago, titled Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republican Party in his image. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:
President-elect Donald Trump says wireless carrier Sprint Corp will bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a new company, will be hiring 3,000 people. For eight years, a leaderless Republican Party has rallied around its passionate opposition to President Barack Obama and an unceasing devotion to small government, free markets and fiscal discipline.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,950
Location hidden
|
#2 10 hrs ago
JUST DON'T SCREW UP THE U.S. ECONOMY, THIS TIME......be very careful.....
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Don't count on it. Sounds like he's going to trust the advice of his friends first. Deregulation, begin!
Time will tel if he sees the light before reelection season but if he indulges a minute of Establishment Republican pandering to the rich, he'll flush the first mid-terms..
There's a big difference between conservatism and pining for the good ol' days.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,950
Location hidden
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Seem's the dream that he sold, was actually a return to the 1950's.....Those long closed mills and plants in the Midwest, aren't gonna be returned from their rusting hulks.....Those that still refuse to move toward the jobs, will continue to be disappointed.....
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,815
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Our free-market economy should not ever have government intervention. Capitalism works best when the basic law of supply & demand is allowed to run its course.
Jesus said "The poor will ALWAYS be with you and you can give to them whenever YOU want."
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Â“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of the computer has made it where nobody knows exactly whatÂ’s going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but IÂ’m not sure we have kind of security we need.Â”
No this is not a 4th grader, this is a direct quote by our new President.
It is frightfully painful when realizing that half of our nation feels great about having elected a spectacularly inept person for president!
|
#8 5 hrs ago
did that 8 years ago
|
#9 4 hrs ago
Sorry moron, but you opinion is not fact! Your to f-ng stupid to understand?
|
#10 4 hrs ago
Just be glad the electoral college prevented a threepeat.
|
#11 3 hrs ago
STFU.... gawd you liberals are just so unhinged these days.
|
#12 2 hrs ago
Trump needs to make another trip to Mexico soon to start getting the money to pay for it.Maybe we can put some big fly zappers on the top if you try to climb it.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,023
Location hidden
|
#13 2 hrs ago
There was a time when capitalism was unregulated. Many suffered as a result. Giving corporate America free reign is like giving hand grenades to a serial killer.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,023
Location hidden
|
#14 2 hrs ago
You should make a New Year's resolution to learn something.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,023
Location hidden
|
#15 2 hrs ago
I'm all for a wall if Trump stays on the other side of it.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,950
Location hidden
|
#17 1 hr ago
Do you also see the Russians as guilt-free and feel comfortable with the Trump-Putin relationship?.....
|
#18 54 min ago
Unhinged.... demonstrated again.
|
#19 47 min ago
Youre lucky day.Trumps staying on this side.Big party at Mar A Lago tonight.
|
#20 40 min ago
Trump is playing Putin,Putin is playing Trump and their both Playing Obama.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,950
Location hidden
|
#21 32 min ago
Just afraid, they'll both wanna play America....
|
|
