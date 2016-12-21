Governor grants reprieve in child kil...

Governor grants reprieve in child killer's death sentence

There are 1 comment on the Tri-cityherald.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Governor grants reprieve in child killer's death sentence. In it, Tri-cityherald.com reports that:

Gov. Jay Inslee granted a reprieve Thursday to a man who was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl. Inslee formally granted the reprieve to Clark Elmore on Thursday, and cited as reasons a "lack of clear deterrent value, high frequency of sentence reversal on appeal, and rising cost," The Bellingham Herald reported .

RustyS

#1 5 hrs ago
Elmore, of Bellingham, killed his girlfriend's daughter, Kristy Ohnstad, in a van south of Bellingham in 1995. He raped her, choked her, drove a metal skewer through her skull, beat her and dumped her body in the woods.

Inslee is an idiot. Killing this animal is the ultimate deterrent.
