Governor grants reprieve in child killer's death sentence

Gov. Jay Inslee granted a reprieve Thursday to a man who was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl. Inslee formally granted the reprieve to Clark Elmore on Thursday, and cited as reasons a "lack of clear deterrent value, high frequency of sentence reversal on appeal, and rising cost," The Bellingham Herald reported .

