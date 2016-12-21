GOP agenda: unions, lawsuits, abortion and school choice
Republicans emerge from the November elections holding their greatest level of power in decades. Not only will Republicans control the White House and Congress, but the GOP also will hold 33 governors' offices and have majorities in 33 state legislatures.
Hello Robotopix;) read more or see more? ;-00
If they don't get rid of the Federal Department of Education, the United States will continue to suffer the indoctrination and brainwashing from the outrageously arrogant Democrats running that agency. This means a repeat of the same idiocy Democrats have imposed on the nation since the Carter administration, but especially since Hillary Clinton and her Communist agents messed with Title Five impositions on local communities during her husband's influence on young women in secondary schools. Do the Republicans think they can turn that to their advantage and embrace the tyrannical idiocy of the Left? The Department needs to be utterly destroyed. First, statutes have to be changed to make it easier to fire entrenched political sleeper agents and the outrageous queers they've put in Federal agencies.
This lawsuit deal aint gonna fly. Thats my livelihood
Seems a lot of it is about driving down wages. It's silly to vote to empower states and companies to lower wages and then not expect it from them. Sure, the education system is full of itself. So are the radical Christians so I don't see most of this as a solution.
The problems are at a higher level. Face it. Your politicians are still doing "aristocrat only" business.
Let's see some actions to empower working people. People didn't vote for Trump so he could be an establishment Republican. He needs to stop bickering with the press and start getting them to help him. The Republicans have a window of opportunity here but like the Democrats in Obama's first term, they will likely retreat to business as usual and we'll be doing this all over again.
I know what I see. I see a press who is on a majik fantasy where they can manipulate the public. WE need to act against that with extreme prejudice. Trump and the Republicans needs to do the job and stop trying to do counter-majik spells. Stop dinking with abortion! You're just playing into the hands of the Church and they are as divided as the rest of the country. At best, you can cut off government funding, but the rest of that slop will have you on the street in two short years.
Better start stocking up on diaper pins and play-doh. Where's Sheeple when we need him?
Richard Nixon implemented the US Department of Education.
