There are on the Brandon Sun story from 22 hrs ago, titled GOP agenda: unions, lawsuits, abortion and school choice. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

Republicans emerge from the November elections holding their greatest level of power in decades. Not only will Republicans control the White House and Congress, but the GOP also will hold 33 governors' offices and have majorities in 33 state legislatures.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.