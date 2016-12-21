Founder of pro-Clinton Pantsuit Nation defends book deal

Founder of pro-Clinton Pantsuit Natio...

The founder of a pro-Hillary Clinton Facebook site is defending her decision to write a book after attracting widespread criticism from fellow group members.

The founder of a pro-Hillary Clinton Facebook site is defending her decision to write a book after attracting widespread criticism from fellow group members. Libby Chamberlain has a deal with Flatiron Books for a compilation based on postings on Pantsuit Nation, a private site on which members share personal stories about sexism and other kinds of intolerance.

Lock Her Up

Bronx, NY

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Founder of pro-Hillary Orange Jumpsuit Nation defends book deal too.
Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,248

Location hidden
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Wow. Why didn't they just name it what it really is...reallypissedlesbians.com

anonymous

New York, NY

#4 Friday
Oh. Hello! I'm your friendly, neighborhood straight, White male. I'm here to tell you that I am NOT inviting you over to check out your attitude in the privacy of my home, nor will I be taking you out on the expensive dinner dates you "deserve".

Yeah, we all pretty much learned to just go with the anger because we certainly aren't going to work together, are we?
Giggle2421

Oslo, Norway

#5 Friday
Chicago, IL

