Founder of pro-Clinton Pantsuit Nation defends book deal
There are 4 comments on the TheMonitor.com story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Founder of pro-Clinton Pantsuit Nation defends book deal. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:
The founder of a pro-Hillary Clinton Facebook site is defending her decision to write a book after attracting widespread criticism from fellow group members. Libby Chamberlain has a deal with Flatiron Books for a compilation based on postings on Pantsuit Nation, a private site on which members share personal stories about sexism and other kinds of intolerance.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
|
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Founder of pro-Hillary Orange Jumpsuit Nation defends book deal too.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,248
Location hidden
|
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Wow. Why didn't they just name it what it really is...reallypissedlesbians.com
|
#4 Friday
Oh. Hello! I'm your friendly, neighborhood straight, White male. I'm here to tell you that I am NOT inviting you over to check out your attitude in the privacy of my home, nor will I be taking you out on the expensive dinner dates you "deserve".
Yeah, we all pretty much learned to just go with the anger because we certainly aren't going to work together, are we?
|
Oslo, Norway
|
#5 Friday
18 female looking for hot boys to have fun with... K iK me on lovinglife.z22
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|1 min
|Trump your President
|7
|These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald...
|1 min
|Disgusted and Angry
|27
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 min
|Lie detector
|4,157
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Henry
|1,466,104
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|9 min
|choochooTwain
|14,157
|Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b...
|9 min
|Sheilaa
|31
|Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep
|10 min
|Trump your President
|2
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|21 min
|Trump your President
|2,191
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|46 min
|Quirky
|405,907
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,761
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC