Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals prison term
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is asking a U.S. appeals court to nullify his 14-year prison term and order a third sentencing hearing. Attorneys for the Chicago Democrat filed the 50-page appeal late Tuesday night with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is asking a U.S. appeals court to nullify his 14-year prison term and order a third sentencing hearing. Attorneys for the Chicago Democrat filed the 50-page appeal late Tuesday night with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
He must be missing the OTHER former Illinois Governor, George Ryan who was released from prison a few years back.
<LOL>
Reminder: He was convicted of public corruption charges related to his attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat held by Barack Obama before he resigned to become president
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
I am 53 years old and four Illinois governors in my lifetime have gone to prison -- Blagojevich, Ryan, Dan Walker and Otto Kerner. I have read that New York is not sure what to do with Governors Island. How about putting a prison for governors there?:-)
