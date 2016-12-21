Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again...

There are 2 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals prison term.

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is asking a U.S. appeals court to nullify his 14-year prison term and order a third sentencing hearing. Attorneys for the Chicago Democrat filed the 50-page appeal late Tuesday night with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
He must be missing the OTHER former Illinois Governor, George Ryan who was released from prison a few years back.

Reminder: He was convicted of public corruption charges related to his attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat held by Barack Obama before he resigned to become president

Card Carrying Zionist

Fountain Valley, CA

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
He must be missing the OTHER former Illinois Governor, George Ryan who was released from prison a few years back.

Reminder: He was convicted of public corruption charges related to his attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat held by Barack Obama before he resigned to become president
I am 53 years old and four Illinois governors in my lifetime have gone to prison -- Blagojevich, Ryan, Dan Walker and Otto Kerner. I have read that New York is not sure what to do with Governors Island. How about putting a prison for governors there?:-)
Chicago, IL

