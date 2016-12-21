For Trump White House, diplomatic security challenges remain
There are 2 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled For Trump White House, diplomatic security challenges remain. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
Donald Trump hammered rival Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign for failing to prevent the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, when she was secretary of state. Soon he'll be the one responsible for protecting America's diplomats, but he's offered virtually no insight into how he'll do that.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,789
The Left Coast
|
#3 4 hrs ago
To surpass Hillary's Benghazi all he'll have to do is answer the phone, sober.
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
#4 4 hrs ago
21 fem looking for hot guys to have fun with... K iK me on cupcake.a724
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|moshx
|1,467,452
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Right Wing Whacko
|406,299
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|9 min
|Birds Landing Bob
|53
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|11 min
|Just Think
|476
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Jacques in icy Ot...
|232,192
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|12 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,819
|Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for m...
|13 min
|James
|29
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|32 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|99
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|34 min
|Just Think
|16,159
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC