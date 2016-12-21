There are on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled For Trump White House, diplomatic security challenges remain. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

Donald Trump hammered rival Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign for failing to prevent the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, when she was secretary of state. Soon he'll be the one responsible for protecting America's diplomats, but he's offered virtually no insight into how he'll do that.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.