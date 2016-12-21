Feds order correction to plan to Nort...

Feds order correction to plan to North Dakota pipeline owner

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Feds order correction to plan to North Dakota pipeline owner. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Federal regulators have outlined corrective steps that must take place before a company may restart a pipeline that leaked 176,000 gallons of oil into and along a creek in western North Dakota. The company says erosion of a hillside might have ruptured the pipe, but the cause is still being investigated.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jan

Reading, PA

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Ban fracking all over the usa. Just got a petition today to sign. Makes sense to me.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 1 min Trump your President 7
News These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald... 2 min Disgusted and Angry 27
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 3 min Lie detector 4,157
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Henry 1,466,104
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 9 min choochooTwain 14,157
News Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b... 9 min Sheilaa 31
News Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep 10 min Trump your President 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 21 min Trump your President 2,191
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 46 min Quirky 405,907
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr AMERICAN SUNSHINE 254,761
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,608

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC