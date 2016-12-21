Feds order correction to plan to North Dakota pipeline owner
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Feds order correction to plan to North Dakota pipeline owner.
Federal regulators have outlined corrective steps that must take place before a company may restart a pipeline that leaked 176,000 gallons of oil into and along a creek in western North Dakota. The company says erosion of a hillside might have ruptured the pipe, but the cause is still being investigated.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Ban fracking all over the usa. Just got a petition today to sign. Makes sense to me.
