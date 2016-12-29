Dow deflates, about 180 points from magic 20,000 milestone
There are 2 comments on the Palladium-Item story from 11 hrs ago, titled Dow deflates, about 180 points from magic 20,000 milestone.
Dow deflates, now 180 points from magic 20,000 milestone Banks led stocks slightly lower Thursday as the Dow slipped further from the 20,000 mark. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://usat.ly/2hwS1uh The Dow Jones industrial average finished less than 0.1% lower, down 13 points and 180 short of 20,000.
#1 9 hrs ago
Barack Obama ruined the economy with his huge trade deficits.Donald J Trump will save the day and make America Great Again.
Since: Oct 14
901
Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Agreed!
The stock market has been in a free fall for the last eight years. The criminal responsible should be sent to prison for the rest of their life!
