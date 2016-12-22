Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news conference
Less than a month from taking office, President-elect Donald Trump has yet to hold the traditional news conference that most incoming presidents have held within days of their victory. Trump, whose refusal to do news conference has been criticized by journalism groups and media watchdogs, has instead tried to convey his message directly to the American public, bypassing the media with pronouncements at his boisterous rallies and, of course, distributing his thoughts 140 characters at a time on his famed Twitter account.
#1 Thursday
THIS IS GONNA BE BAD......Oh my.....
#2 Thursday
don't blame Trump,after the way those idiots treated him,hope he bars them from the WH as well.
#3 Thursday
#6 Thursday
President Elect Donald Trump is under daily attack of the liberal media that is controlled by the Clinton Foundation Mafia and the Mozlem Brotherhood that financed the Clintons with hundreds of millions of dollars in bribe for the Clintons support and arming of ISIS Caliphate and the Iranian nukes and their Jihad war against Israel. Thanks the Lord for Donald Trump who proved his friendship to Israel and his strong support of its existence in borders that are defendable while Obama-Clinton regime and the Democratic Party of radical Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist sympathizers proved their support of ISIS, Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations that seek the demise of Israel and would be the winners of the UN hostile resolution that delegitimizes Israel existence in indefensible narrow width strip of land. Donald Trump talked to Egyptian president al Sisi and demanded to delay the UN Security Council resolution and Egypt agreed to do jut that. The surprise UN Security Council resolution with Obama support was designed by the Obama-Clinton regime as a last minute in power Â‘Hit and RunÂ’ attack on Israel legitimacy and existence while giving a victory to ISIS caliphate and to the Iranian nuke regime and their sponsored terrorists that seek the destruction of Israel on a daily basis in borders of 7 miles with that no military power can ever protect from daily missile attacks on millions civilians in the Tel Aviv central region. Trump, made his unhappiness with the resolution clear today, saying in a statement that the US should issue a veto if it is brought to a vote. Trump was right to state that "As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of 1948 borders by the United Nations which puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis."
#7 Thursday
#8 Thursday
Screw the media..they have been lying to us since the FDR administration. Keep them out of the WH.
#9 Thursday
I don't blame Trump. after what thje media has put him through. His survival skills has kicked in.
#10 Thursday
Trump is garbage pure and simple. Why did you put trash into the WhiteHouse. GFYS
#11 Thursday
He is a good man.
#12 Thursday
Pres-Elect Trump is doing a wonderful job so far. And it doesn't bother us "mainstream Americans" that the left-wing liberal pandering media castigates us and our values as everything that's wrong. We're running the show and we're calling the shots. And this election is only the beginning.
#13 Thursday
hello Robotopix;) here Trumper speeching " U don't own me " lyrics! ;-000
#14 Thursday
here is the good one with the 1 Republic! ;)
#15 Thursday
Politico&Science! now the Exxon&Mobile of E=MC2 with Goldsach will count U & the World debts!
#16 Thursday
Trump will be a great president snowflake, you alt-leftist libturds became unhinged just like I predicted cupcake, Trump is going to be much better than the Obama mistake.
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?
#17 Thursday
The party is over. The Democrats have lost; police will be supported; criminals will be prosecuted; Communists will be removed from our school faculties; immigrants will have to be legal; industrialists will have to manufacture in America; and terrorists won't be tolerated. And guess what? White lives will matter.
|
#18 Thursday
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake? You libitard wing nuts became unhinged just like I predicted snowflake.
#20 Friday
Hey, pussmouth... did you read about the two perverts harassing Ivanka on an airplane and getting kicked off, but not because of any request from her, or her children. Some poofters you are... harassing women and children.
#21 Friday
You appear to regard Trump as a victim.
For what do you not blame Trump -- avoiding a news conference where he would be subject to questions rather than just issuing pronouncements?
What do you believe "the media" have put Trump through -- holding him responsible for everything he says by always seeking clarification?
What do you believe to be Trump's survival skills and what he's trying to survive?
#22 Friday
There is absolutely no reason for the president elect to ever hold a news conference. As a matter of fact, there is little reason for a State of the Union speech either.
Simply follow the great communicator on Twitter. You will be told what to think about everything.
#23 Friday
The media got him elected, due to a trillion dollars worth of free coverage.
Would a 'good man' walk up and grab you by the pvssy?
#97 Friday
You'd think she'd welcome the opportunity to be grabbed by the pvssy by her fellow Americans.
It's just patriotic, right?
|
#23 Friday
