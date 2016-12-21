Congressman wants FDA to take action ...

Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'fake milk'

There are 20 comments on the Westport News story from Friday, titled Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'fake milk'. In it, Westport News reports that:

In this Feb. 11, 2009, file photo, a shopper looks over the milk aisle at the Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier, Vt. U.S. Reps.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,742

Location hidden
#1 Friday
Milk from an udder, should only be labeled MILK.....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#2 Friday
Oh, geeze. Don't they have MORE important issues to take up??

And just because coconut milk didn't come from a cow, they now need to rename it??

How many cows are going to be harmed if someone puts almond milk on their cereal??

Got Milk? LOL
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 Yesterday
Mmmm, melamine fortified fake milk. Another fine product from China.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#4 Yesterday
anonymous wrote:
Mmmm, melamine fortified fake milk. Another fine product from China.
That's why it is helpful to read the labels.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jan

Reading, PA

#5 Yesterday
Eleanor wrote:
<quoted text>

That's why it is helpful to read the labels.
True but who would think you had to read a milk label? Milk should be milk right? Anything goes today.I make sure mu milk is hormone free, cuz it hurts the cows.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#6 Yesterday
Jan wrote:
<quoted text>

True but who would think you had to read a milk label? Milk should be milk right? Anything goes today.I make sure mu milk is hormone free, cuz it hurts the cows.
Thus the reason for reading the labels ... hormone free, no antibiotics, grass fed, free range, GMO free..

Even Milk isn't really milk with all the other man-made interference in the raising/manufacturing processes.... just sayin'....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,780

The Left Coast

#7 Yesterday
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Milk from an udder, should only be labeled MILK.....
I agree, but it seems so unprogressive of you.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just Wondering

Beverly, MA

#8 Yesterday
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Milk from an udder, should only be labeled MILK.....
Coconut milk has been around for a long time.

Will we have to give it a new name?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,742

Location hidden
#9 Yesterday
Just Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

Coconut milk has been around for a long time.

Will we have to give it a new name?
It's not milk, just called that...I think it's about more soy and almond "milks".....

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,169

MILKY WAY

#10 Yesterday
Does this mean I'll have to change my location?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Palin s Turkey Thresher

Philadelphia, PA

#11 Yesterday
I don't care whether they _only_ label all our GMO or hormone laced or bacteria infested goat or cow milk "milk" or not - the stuff is not the best way to get protein or calcium for adult humans - but those almond and coconut and soy substitutes are just too watery to be considered "milk."

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,169

MILKY WAY

#12 Yesterday
Dear old grand-dad was getting lazy. He'd just sit around the house doing nothing all day long.
So I put Milk of Magnesia on his breakfast cereal.
You should see him get up and go!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#13 Yesterday
Palin s Turkey Thresher wrote:
I don't care whether they _only_ label all our GMO or hormone laced or bacteria infested goat or cow milk "milk" or not - the stuff is not the best way to get protein or calcium for adult humans - but those almond and coconut and soy substitutes are just too watery to be considered "milk."
More fear-mongering from the uninformed and ignorant. This is the typical uneducated nonsense we get from Leftists. You know nothing about the dairy industry, its transparency, its registration process for farmers, where the milk originates, nor how it is tested. The self regulation of the dairy industry doesn't require the FDA and its regulations, which redundantly checks the purity and safety of the industry's products.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Palin s Turkey Thresher

Philadelphia, PA

#14 Yesterday
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>
More fear-mongering from the uninformed and ignorant. This is the typical uneducated nonsense we get from Leftists. You know nothing about the dairy industry, its transparency, its registration process for farmers, where the milk originates, nor how it is tested. The self regulation of the dairy industry doesn't require the FDA and its regulations, which redundantly checks the purity and safety of the industry's products.
White [sic] supremacist [sic], you don't know anything.

Microorganisms of Concern in Milk | MilkFacts.info

Even apart from any frankenfood aspects of milk, which affect every other sort of mass production of food, milk, even the purest, is not particularly healthy for adult humans. You are to stupid to be educated on these basics, however.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#15 Yesterday
Palin s Turkey Thresher wrote:
White [sic] supremacist [sic], you don't know anything.
Microorganisms of Concern in Milk | MilkFacts.info
Even apart from any frankenfood aspects of milk, which affect every other sort of mass production of food, milk, even the purest, is not particularly healthy for adult humans. You are to stupid to be educated on these basics, however.
Typical nonsense response from an angry child mind. You now go to microorganisms from the idiot scaremongering of GMO feed and hormones. There's just no making sense to you self-validating, arrogant know-nothings. Dairies don't allow the equipment of become tainted; such is very unusual. The cleaning of dairy equipment from farm to finished product is strict and effective. Try working for once in your life and you might find this out.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jan

Reading, PA

#17 23 hrs ago
Eleanor wrote:
<quoted text>

Thus the reason for reading the labels ... hormone free, no antibiotics, grass fed, free range, GMO free..

Even Milk isn't really milk with all the other man-made interference in the raising/manufacturing processes.... just sayin'....
What is real today? Nothing processed or canned that's for sure. Milk should be real, that's even the name Real Milk.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jan

Reading, PA

#18 23 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
<quoted text>
It's not milk, just called that...I think it's about more soy and almond "milks".....
I tried that Soy milk, I think it tastes horrible, they can keep it. I'm not much of a milk drinker anyway, only with cookies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jan

Reading, PA

#19 23 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
Does this mean I'll have to change my location?
How do you do that? I'm tired of my same location all the time. Would be nice to fantasize I'm somewhere else. Maybe I can say I'm from Italy.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,169

MILKY WAY

#20 22 hrs ago
Jan wrote:
<quoted text>

How do you do that? I'm tired of my same location all the time. Would be nice to fantasize I'm somewhere else. Maybe I can say I'm from Italy.
I'm not sure how it works, but it starts with a pair of ruby slippers.
I'll ask the Strawman. He recently graduated and now "knows everything."
Hah!
Last time he changed locations, we ended up in Oklahoma!
We're OK now.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,742

Location hidden
#21 19 hrs ago
Jan wrote:
<quoted text>

I tried that Soy milk, I think it tastes horrible, they can keep it. I'm not much of a milk drinker anyway, only with cookies.
I love whole milk.....not skim or 2%....

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 min Born USA 15,971
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 min butters_ 23,884
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 min lides 23,087
News The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc... 4 min Kiss8400 25
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min Brian_G 405,926
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 min THE LONE WORKER 218,214
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 8 min Hoax News 79
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 18 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 254,766
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min SASSY2 1,466,127
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 26 min Orange God 2,220
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 46 min freedom2016 4,167
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC