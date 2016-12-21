Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'fake milk'
There are 20 comments on the Westport News story from Friday, titled Congressman wants FDA to take action against 'fake milk'. In it, Westport News reports that:
In this Feb. 11, 2009, file photo, a shopper looks over the milk aisle at the Hunger Mountain Co-op in Montpelier, Vt. U.S. Reps.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,742
Location hidden
|
#1 Friday
Milk from an udder, should only be labeled MILK.....
|
#2 Friday
Oh, geeze. Don't they have MORE important issues to take up??
And just because coconut milk didn't come from a cow, they now need to rename it??
How many cows are going to be harmed if someone puts almond milk on their cereal??
Got Milk? LOL
|
#3 Yesterday
Mmmm, melamine fortified fake milk. Another fine product from China.
|
#4 Yesterday
That's why it is helpful to read the labels.
|
#5 Yesterday
True but who would think you had to read a milk label? Milk should be milk right? Anything goes today.I make sure mu milk is hormone free, cuz it hurts the cows.
|
#6 Yesterday
Thus the reason for reading the labels ... hormone free, no antibiotics, grass fed, free range, GMO free..
Even Milk isn't really milk with all the other man-made interference in the raising/manufacturing processes.... just sayin'....
|
Since: Mar 09
10,780
The Left Coast
|
#7 Yesterday
I agree, but it seems so unprogressive of you.
|
#8 Yesterday
Coconut milk has been around for a long time.
Will we have to give it a new name?
|
Since: Oct 12
48,742
Location hidden
|
#9 Yesterday
It's not milk, just called that...I think it's about more soy and almond "milks".....
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,169
MILKY WAY
|
#10 Yesterday
Does this mean I'll have to change my location?
|
#11 Yesterday
I don't care whether they _only_ label all our GMO or hormone laced or bacteria infested goat or cow milk "milk" or not - the stuff is not the best way to get protein or calcium for adult humans - but those almond and coconut and soy substitutes are just too watery to be considered "milk."
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,169
MILKY WAY
|
#12 Yesterday
Dear old grand-dad was getting lazy. He'd just sit around the house doing nothing all day long.
So I put Milk of Magnesia on his breakfast cereal.
You should see him get up and go!
|
#13 Yesterday
More fear-mongering from the uninformed and ignorant. This is the typical uneducated nonsense we get from Leftists. You know nothing about the dairy industry, its transparency, its registration process for farmers, where the milk originates, nor how it is tested. The self regulation of the dairy industry doesn't require the FDA and its regulations, which redundantly checks the purity and safety of the industry's products.
|
#14 Yesterday
White [sic] supremacist [sic], you don't know anything.
Microorganisms of Concern in Milk | MilkFacts.info
Even apart from any frankenfood aspects of milk, which affect every other sort of mass production of food, milk, even the purest, is not particularly healthy for adult humans. You are to stupid to be educated on these basics, however.
|
#15 Yesterday
Typical nonsense response from an angry child mind. You now go to microorganisms from the idiot scaremongering of GMO feed and hormones. There's just no making sense to you self-validating, arrogant know-nothings. Dairies don't allow the equipment of become tainted; such is very unusual. The cleaning of dairy equipment from farm to finished product is strict and effective. Try working for once in your life and you might find this out.
|
#17 23 hrs ago
What is real today? Nothing processed or canned that's for sure. Milk should be real, that's even the name Real Milk.
|
#18 23 hrs ago
I tried that Soy milk, I think it tastes horrible, they can keep it. I'm not much of a milk drinker anyway, only with cookies.
|
#19 23 hrs ago
How do you do that? I'm tired of my same location all the time. Would be nice to fantasize I'm somewhere else. Maybe I can say I'm from Italy.
|
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,169
MILKY WAY
|
#20 22 hrs ago
I'm not sure how it works, but it starts with a pair of ruby slippers.
I'll ask the Strawman. He recently graduated and now "knows everything."
Hah!
Last time he changed locations, we ended up in Oklahoma!
We're OK now.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,742
Location hidden
|
#21 19 hrs ago
I love whole milk.....not skim or 2%....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 min
|Born USA
|15,971
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 min
|butters_
|23,884
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|lides
|23,087
|The Latest: Gay rights groups celebrate Gov. Mc...
|4 min
|Kiss8400
|25
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Brian_G
|405,926
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|218,214
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|8 min
|Hoax News
|79
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|18 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|254,766
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|SASSY2
|1,466,127
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|26 min
|Orange God
|2,220
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|46 min
|freedom2016
|4,167
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC