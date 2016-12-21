Cleveland police monitor seeks court help on equipment plan

The independent monitor overseeing an agreement to reform the Cleveland police department said in a federal court filing this week that he will ask a federal judge to address the city's failure to create a detailed plan on how it will invest in equipment like cruisers and in-car computers to modernize a department that lags behind other cities. "For too long, the men and women of the division have not received the equipment, resources, technology and infrastructure support to deliver the type and level of police services that the Cleveland community requires and values," monitor Matthew Barge wrote in the motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.