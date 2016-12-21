Cleveland police monitor seeks court ...

Cleveland police monitor seeks court help on equipment plan

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The independent monitor overseeing an agreement to reform the Cleveland police department said in a federal court filing this week that he will ask a federal judge to address the city's failure to create a detailed plan on how it will invest in equipment like cruisers and in-car computers to modernize a department that lags behind other cities. "For too long, the men and women of the division have not received the equipment, resources, technology and infrastructure support to deliver the type and level of police services that the Cleveland community requires and values," monitor Matthew Barge wrote in the motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 1 min Trump your President 7
News These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald... 2 min Disgusted and Angry 27
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 3 min Lie detector 4,157
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Henry 1,466,104
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 9 min choochooTwain 14,157
News Keith Ellison's black nationalist past haunts b... 9 min Sheilaa 31
News Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep 10 min Trump your President 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 21 min Trump your President 2,191
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 46 min Quirky 405,907
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr AMERICAN SUNSHINE 254,761
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC