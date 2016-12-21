Chicago speeds up plan to equip officers with body cameras
There are 5 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 8 hrs ago, titled Chicago speeds up plan to equip officers with body cameras. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
Chicago authorities say all police officers will be equipped with body cameras by the end of 2017, a year ahead of schedule. Mayor Rahm Emanuel says in a Wednesday statement announcing the speeded up schedule that body cameras "improve transparency while building trust."
Won't matter worth a f**k..... Blacks will STILL kill each other with reckless abandon.... Maybe not as FAST as needed but ,....ehhhhh,better than them not killing each other off at all.....
The lesson in all this? NO one will kill another Black FASTER than ANOTHER Black.... IF they are wearing the wrong (?) clothes....... Shows the mentality of a sub-humanoid tribal mindset of American blacks who accepted the democrats' new plantation decades ago
All Chicago politicians should be required to wear them too.
Chicago has more than two murders very single day.
The Democrat solution is to make their police carry more equipment.
need cameras on the bangers to document the next 800 murders, they can make a reality show
