Chicago speeds up plan to equip offic...

Chicago speeds up plan to equip officers with body cameras

There are 5 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 8 hrs ago, titled Chicago speeds up plan to equip officers with body cameras. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Chicago authorities say all police officers will be equipped with body cameras by the end of 2017, a year ahead of schedule. Mayor Rahm Emanuel says in a Wednesday statement announcing the speeded up schedule that body cameras "improve transparency while building trust."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,403

Dump American Eagle

#1 7 hrs ago
Won't matter worth a f**k..... Blacks will STILL kill each other with reckless abandon.... Maybe not as FAST as needed but ,....ehhhhh,better than them not killing each other off at all.....

The lesson in all this? NO one will kill another Black FASTER than ANOTHER Black.... IF they are wearing the wrong (?) clothes....... Shows the mentality of a sub-humanoid tribal mindset of American blacks who accepted the democrats' new plantation decades ago

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lipstick2241

Copenhagen, Denmark

#2 7 hrs ago
25 female looking for cute boys to have fun with... K iK me on supagurl_z99
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,789

The Left Coast

#3 6 hrs ago
All Chicago politicians should be required to wear them too.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,183

MILKY WAY

#4 2 hrs ago
Chicago has more than two murders very single day.
The Democrat solution is to make their police carry more equipment.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
cams

Albuquerque, NM

#5 6 min ago
need cameras on the bangers to document the next 800 murders, they can make a reality show
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 2 min USA 14,296
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,467,564
News These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald... 2 min berklee 152
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 5 min Quirky 98
News Michael Moore outlines steps for challenging Trump 8 min Quirky 18
News Are younger whites less racist? New research in... 10 min WHITE_DEVIL1776 289
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 13 min berklee 108
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 17 min katrina 88 406,348
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 27 min berklee 2,577
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 42 min Battle Tested 512
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,411,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC