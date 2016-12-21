Chicago mayor releases 1000s of emails from private accounts
There are 2 comments on the Valley Morning Star story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Chicago mayor releases 1000s of emails from private accounts.
The city of Chicago released thousands of email messages from Mayor Rahm Emanuel's personal accounts on Wednesday as part of a settlement with a government watchdog organization.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Hillary actually caused something GOOD to happen.
She started a trend ....Government transparency .... <LOL>
#2 Thursday Dec 22
He wants to be transparent now that Trump is here. Better watch your azz.
