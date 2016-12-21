At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek ab...

At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution from the war

There are 2 comments on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 12 hrs ago, titled At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution from the war.

At right is James Horton, director of the National ... . Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to place a wreath at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu.

Card Carrying Zionist

Fountain Valley, CA

#1 8 hrs ago
I'm glad that Abe went to the memorial, but the title of this piece seems to imply that there is some sort of mutual absolution necessary. If I am reading too much into this, I apologize, but from what does the US need absolution regarding fighting Japan in WW II. Should the US be absolved for attacking Pearl Harbor? How about the Bataan death march? Sewing the the foreskins of previously uncircumcised UK POWs to their mouths? Invading manchuria and setting Puyi up in the puppet state of "Manchuo"?

Seamus

Bury Saint Edmunds, UK

#2 8 hrs ago
Card Carrying Zionist wrote:
I'm glad that Abe went to the memorial, but the title of this piece seems to imply that there is some sort of mutual absolution necessary. If I am reading too much into this, I apologize, but from what does the US need absolution regarding fighting Japan in WW II. Should the US be absolved for attacking Pearl Harbor? How about the Bataan death march? Sewing the the foreskins of previously uncircumcised UK POWs to their mouths? Invading manchuria and setting Puyi up in the puppet state of "Manchuo"?
The US started the war by imposing an illegal oil embargo in support of European colonialism.

