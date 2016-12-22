As Obama accomplished policy goals, his party floundered
In boasting about his tenure in the White House, President Barack Obama often cites numbers like these: 15 million new jobs, a 4.9 percent unemployment rate and 74 months of consecutive job growth. That's the number of spots in state legislatures, governor's mansions and Congress lost by Democrats during Obama's presidency.
#1 20 hrs ago
How the democrats could lose so badly and still believe that the people wanted their agenda is beyond me.1,030 seats.That says it all.
#2 20 hrs ago
Swapping a manufacturing job for a burger flipping job is not staying even. Lowered unemployment rate, because so many people have given up looking and are therefore not counted, is not progress. Expanding health insurance coverage, while accelerating the retirement of doctors and slowing the entrance of new ones into the profession, is not health care progress. A President who thinks he rules the world with his mouth, but is forced by the Chinese to use the "colored entrance" to exit his own plane at the G-20 conference, is a laughingstock.
#3 19 hrs ago
HE HELPED RECOVER THE U.S. ECONOMY.....Economy is always #1 Issue.....
#4 19 hrs ago
Take note of the doctor stats. The education system is the 800 pound gorilla in the room even more than healthcare or any other stats that suggest yet another crash on the way.
The baby boomers are still calling the shots. Their 401k plans come first, but exotic healthcare put on the backs of the young is the scum government deal that nobody is admitting to until total meltdown. Add the AIDS epidemic to the problem and nobody will touch it. How much do you want to bet that Obamacare is dismantled in name only?
Since the two crybaby boomer issues are pulling the medical field apart, the buck gets passed to the education system who makes scapegoats of the non-aristocrats who were dumb enough to go into debt for a medical education. Insurance, H-1b visas, healthcare research and other kickbacks laundered through the schools, they all converge on the students and that racketeering has gone on way too long to stop the train wreck in the making.
The only alternative to Trump could have been Sanders....and of course, in liberal tradition, he'd have shaved the sheep more, more, more for Boomers and the status-quo. Free college...and 80 hour work weeks until you finally screw up and they use you as a garbage can for the last few years of screw-ups their aristocrat wunderkinds produced.
No, us angry White men are NOT DONE YET! But we're not going to bluster our way through this scandal like the rest of the Washington scum. Obama became "Mother's Little Helper." Is Trump going to follow the Bush tradition and be a "Patriot for the Fatherland"? It ain't easy to top two full wars on the other side of the globe. Maybe a nuclear exchange IS his final solution!
#5 19 hrs ago
Debatable. As noted, the jobs are not what they used to be. The unions are not what they used to be. The benefits of education are not what they used to be.
We're truly embracing globalization with a mad dash to monopolize. The end result is third world jobs for everyone but there's a nagging feeling that we aren't prospering are we? All those profits go to foreign acquisitions. All those taxes get flushed on feel-good issues that don't get economic results. The education doesn't mean jobs anyway.
Who is prospering?...crooks who ignore the law, and aristocrats who are above the law. No exceptions, but if you want to talk on Topix about your upstanding status in the community, I'm sure that there's a ton of trolls who will engage you!
Me, personally, I still am a mean ol' White man who says that there's an honor code for honorable people to follow. Yes, the police are trash or they wouldn't be police. Sorry, guys and gals. You still have to be an aristocrat or willing to break a lot of laws for "the Man". If you're like me, you don't play that game because you can't win if Daddy don't have connections....and it's only going to get worse thanks to you "good cops" who think warrant-less spying makes you heroes.
The job ain't done and Trump is kind of starting to wander around just like Obama did when he discovered the truth about HIS party. Let's not spend eight years waiting for a career politician to claim they have the answers. They don't. We have to have them.
#6 18 hrs ago
The Air Force ,Army ,Navy and Marines are all hiring.
Saint Paul, MN
#7 17 hrs ago
How so snowflake, economy still in the tank, 19 trillion in debt, the democrats needed Trump to come along and repair the damage their greed inflicted on the economy.
Obama, first president in the history of the country that couldn't achieve 4% economic growth.
Your going to love your new president.
#8 17 hrs ago
Mikey Schittflake,
Obama saved this country after W thrashed it . Trump is going to enjoy the fruits of Obama 's economy that is going to go boom just as he takes office. It took a lot of tough choices and Obama made them.
#9 17 hrs ago
Obama speeds up influx of 'refugees' before Trump
https://www.onenewsnow.com/national-security/...
#10 17 hrs ago
Why is America still taking thousands of refugees every year from Somalia more than 25 years after that countryÂ’s civil war broke out?Â” He added that the Â“fundamental transformationÂ” of America initiated by Obama has seen an inflated number of Somalis and Syrians infused into modestly to moderately populated cities Â– such as Erie, Pennsylvania, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Erie, Pennsylvania.
Â“This is a clear violation of the refugee law,Â” Horowitz argued.Â“The statute directs the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to Â‘insure that a refugee is not initially placed or resettled in an area highly impacted by the presence of refugees or comparable populations.Â’ When making this determination, the director of ORR is supposed to take into account, among other things,Â‘the proportion of refugees and comparable entrants in the population in the area.Â’[8 U.S.C. 1522].Â”There is believed to be a political motivation to the influx of refugees in specific states Â– in order to transform them from red to blue Â…
#11 17 hrs ago
Refugees sending 'suitcases of welfare cash' home to Somalia
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2016/05/refugees-sending-s...
#12 14 hrs ago
Obama did merry christmas IS marry Jesus & Mohammad!;) Trumper debts for the U.S.Citizen 2017...here Y
#13 11 hrs ago
After 8 years of blaming their flops on Bush, now the Losers will be crediting Obama for any Trump success.
This will be fun to watch as they flail on their bellies in their own ca-ca, barking like seals.
#14 5 hrs ago
$10.6 TRILLION PLUS 2 UNFUNDED WARS AND THEIR AFTERMATH...PLUS, RECOVERING THE U.S. ECONOMY.....Put a Price on that!!!
