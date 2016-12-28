Appeals court weighs Ohio law shieldi...

Appeals court weighs Ohio law shielding lethal drugs source

There are 3 comments on the The Republic story from 12 hrs ago, titled Appeals court weighs Ohio law shielding lethal drugs source. In it, The Republic reports that:

A federal appeals court is weighing a challenge by death row inmates of an Ohio law that shields the names of companies that provide lethal injection drugs. The pending decision by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals will help determine whether Ohio will proceed with its first executions in three years beginning in February.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,813

Location hidden
#1 5 hrs ago
Hanging, as the fall back alternative......

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,076

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 5 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Hanging, as the fall back alternative......
I originally thought firing squad but why waste a perfectly good bullet....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,813

Location hidden
#3 4 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

I originally thought firing squad but why waste a perfectly good bullet....
Hanging, if done properly....never fails....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min John Galt 1,467,350
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 min Ms Sassy 214
News This election has divided the country. Getting ... 2 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1,121
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 2 min Lawrence Wolf 100
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 3 min Troll Hunters 82
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... 3 min Kissez3973 47
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 4 min Battle Tested 451
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 8 min President Donald ... 2,562
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 29 min USS LIBERTY 106
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,953 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,089

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC