Appeals court weighs Ohio law shielding lethal drugs source
A federal appeals court is weighing a challenge by death row inmates of an Ohio law that shields the names of companies that provide lethal injection drugs.
A federal appeals court is weighing a challenge by death row inmates of an Ohio law that shields the names of companies that provide lethal injection drugs. The pending decision by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals will help determine whether Ohio will proceed with its first executions in three years beginning in February.
#1
Hanging, as the fall back alternative......
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#2
I originally thought firing squad but why waste a perfectly good bullet....
#3
Hanging, if done properly....never fails....
