Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle East
There are 3 comments on the WALB-TV Albany story from 13 hrs ago, titled Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle East. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:
Airman William Samson's grandmother, Cathy Kyles, left, and parents Marie and Tony Jackson wait for his ship - the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower - to return home to Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., on Fri... . Family and friends wave to their sailors as the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, after a seven-month deployment to the Middle East and t... .
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,914
NYC
|
#1 11 hrs ago
In fact, Obama took US Military away from the Middle East and gave Putin full control while the Iranian and Russian aircraft carriers control the Mediterranean Sea and the entire Middle East and now Obama is trying to create new cold war with Russia? Undoubtedly, the security of each and every American was abandoned by Obama-Hillary anti-American and Jihadist sympathizer regime. Obama, Hillary and Kerry pulled US troop and US aircraft carriers from the entire Middle East step by step, created the Iranian nuke superpower with American Uranium, Created ISIS caliphate and armed it with American best weapons, Brought the Russian aircraft Carriers to Syria ports, made American top secrets available to five intelligence agents of our worst enemies including Iranian regime, Russia, China and North Korea with Hillary open to all e-mail private server and recently used the Un to delegitimize Israel and embolden ISIS Caliphate, Hamas and Hezbollah that surround Israel to destroy it and create Caliphate in Jerusalem that UN made part of the Palestinian state. The American people trusted their President Obama, US Congress to keep America safe and prevent the destruction of Israel but behind our backs, Obama has anti-American and anti-Israel agenda. Thanks the Lord for Trump for defeating Hillary and her supporter Obama and hopefully protecting America and Israel from the Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist regimes and Iran that Obama and Hillary supported over American interests.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
They're only returning to get branded with the tRump logo, then they'll return to do Vladimir's bidding.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,938
Location hidden
|
#3 23 min ago
They have done countless good, bombing the crap outta ISIS, and killing their leaders....that is why you are seeing more terrorist acts, outside of the battle field......American's should honor their service....
|
|
