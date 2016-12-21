Afghans who aided US military face long, fearful visa wait
There are 15 comments on the Daily Journal story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Afghans who aided US military face long, fearful visa wait. In it, Daily Journal reports that:
Army Capt. Matthew Ball relied heavily on his Afghan interpreter during a yearlong mission in one of Afghanistan's most dangerous areas, entrusting him daily with his life.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
if they were terroristt,odumbo would bring them here pronto
|
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
I cant believe some of the stories I read about Trump being an Autocrat and demagogue.Thats not where its at.Trump is a patriot.The Republican party is less government and more indivdual freedom.The democrats are the ones that forced churches to marry gays against their religion and made the bars nonsmoking instead of leaving it up to the owners.The democrats are the ones controlling youre sodas and eating habits.Trump is not going to abandon Asia to China.Just because he said wouldnt it be great to get along with Russia doesnt mean hes going to desert Europe.All it means is the US is independent to make our own decisions instead of someone in the UN deciding whats good for us.If your e a US citizen no one is coming to get you unless theres some nutcases in youre neighborhood.Nothing to be afraid about.
|
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Perhaps if Obama finished the job instead of keeping only 8400 troops in Afghanistan, the Taliban wouldn't be bothering anyone anymore.
Wasn't the supposed reason for invading Afghanistan was that the Taliban gave sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden??
Did Obama take his eye off the ball??
These people don't belong in America. They belong in their own country. America should have wiped out the Taliban, long ago.(It's been 15 years for goodness sake ... eight of them under Obama.)
|
Since: Oct 14
893
Location hidden
|
#4 Wednesday Dec 21
Perhaps Obama wouldn't have needed to do any job there if the preceding president hadn't gone off looking for WMD's.
Please tell us you don't write history books for school children!
|
#5 Wednesday Dec 21
I do believe that people that help us in war should be protected.
|
#6 Wednesday Dec 21
WMD in Afghanistan??? ROFLMAO.
You're kidding, right??
|
#7 Wednesday Dec 21
he is not kidding,he is really that stupid
|
#8 Wednesday Dec 21
Both Dubya and BOBO F'ed up in Afghanistan. Dubya by pulling Special Forces too soon, when they weren't actually needed in Iraq for nearly a year. BOBO by being more preoccupied with pulling down troop levels to pander to his Lefty supporters, than with winning the war.
|
Since: Oct 14
893
Location hidden
|
#9 Wednesday Dec 21
My God you're the perfect conservative.
The Fake WMD search took place in Iraq. You can remember who that was, don't you?
Probably not
|
#10 Wednesday Dec 21
you are the one that said it was afghanistan you stupid bastard
|
#11 Wednesday Dec 21
you are the perfect lib,not very bright,you fuckingidiot
|
Since: Oct 14
893
Location hidden
|
#12 Wednesday Dec 21
Didn't learn to read? Slap your mother
|
#13 Wednesday Dec 21
Nobody is talking about Iraq.(except you).
Obama has had eight years to clear up Afghanistan and couldn't clear it of the Taliban.
And now we are stuck taking in refugees from Afghanistan because Obama has failed in his responsibilities.
|
Since: Oct 14
893
Location hidden
|
#14 Wednesday Dec 21
What you clueless twits refuse to accept is that Dubyah had 7 years there and quit before the job was completed. Obama wouldn't have had to do anything there if Bush had done his freaking job!
Don't worry, The Donald can march right back in there if you want him to.
|
#15 Wednesday Dec 21
So because Bush messed up and Obama couldn't get things done right, he's going to leave Afghanistan for the next guy to clean it up.
Well, someone has to take up the slack.
Or maybe Trump will accept Obama's loss in Afghanistan and move on. He just might leave it for Obama's legacy ... the guy who lost the war that was our retribution for 9/11.
|
