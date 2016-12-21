900 rooms evacuated amid power outage at Rio casino in Vegas

Two weeks after officials in two dozen states asked Donald Trump to kill one of President Barack Obama's plans to curb global warming, another group of state officials is urging the president-elect to save it. Two weeks after officials in two dozen states asked Donald Trump to kill one of President Barack Obama's plans to curb global warming, another group of state officials is urging the president-elect to save it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.