Wimbledon Labour general election can...

Wimbledon Labour general election candidate's law firm closed due to suspicion of dishonesty

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

The law practice of Wimbledon Labour candidate Imran Uddin has been seized by the Solicitors Regulation Authority because "there is reason to suspect dishonesty", it has emerged. The SRA say "there is reason to suspect dishonesty by Mr Uddin in connection with his practice as a solicitor", and "it is necessary to exercise the powers of intervention to protect the interests of clients".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
Moving to Jersey (Feb '15) Feb '15 DarkKnight 1
Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14) Sep '14 48986uty 1
News Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13) Oct '13 vautier1 1
News Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13) Oct '13 Mr Smith 1
News Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13) Oct '13 Gracie 1
News Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13) May '13 majn lnd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC