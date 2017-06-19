Wimbledon Labour general election candidate's law firm closed due to suspicion of dishonesty

The law practice of Wimbledon Labour candidate Imran Uddin has been seized by the Solicitors Regulation Authority because "there is reason to suspect dishonesty", it has emerged. The SRA say "there is reason to suspect dishonesty by Mr Uddin in connection with his practice as a solicitor", and "it is necessary to exercise the powers of intervention to protect the interests of clients".

