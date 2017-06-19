St Helier by-election announced after under-investigation councillor resigns
A by-election for St Helier ward in Merton will take place on July 20 following the resignation of under-investigation councillor Imran Uddin. Mr Uddin's law practice at Crescent Law, in London Road, Morden, was closed by the Solicitors Regulation Authority on May 18 due to "suspicion of dishonesty".
