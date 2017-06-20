Scientists probe role of sunscreen in...

Scientists probe role of sunscreen in accelerating coral reef decline

When marine biologist Craig Downs first visited the turquoise-blue waters of Trunk Bay in the Virgin Islands National Park in St. John in 2005, he arrived on a crucial mission: Find out why the health of the park's coral reefs was declining. Downs, part of a team of experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Central Florida and the University of Hawaii, noticed the absence of young corals in St. John, which was visited by as many as 5,000 people daily at the time.

