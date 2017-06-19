People Are Overdosing on These Extra Strong IKEA Ecstasy Pills
IKEA has made its rounds in the streetwear stratosphere as of late with news of high-profile collaborations , not to mention the countless creations stemming from it's popular FRAKTA bag. However, in a rather unfortunate turn of events, the Scandinavian super retailer has once again fronted the headlines this time with the circulation of IKEA-branded ecstasy pills.
