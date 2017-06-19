People Are Overdosing on These Extra ...

People Are Overdosing on These Extra Strong IKEA Ecstasy Pills

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Hypebeast.com

IKEA has made its rounds in the streetwear stratosphere as of late with news of high-profile collaborations , not to mention the countless creations stemming from it's popular FRAKTA bag. However, in a rather unfortunate turn of events, the Scandinavian super retailer has once again fronted the headlines this time with the circulation of IKEA-branded ecstasy pills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
Moving to Jersey (Feb '15) Feb '15 DarkKnight 1
Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14) Sep '14 48986uty 1
News Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13) Oct '13 vautier1 1
News Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13) Oct '13 Mr Smith 1
News Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13) Oct '13 Gracie 1
News Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13) May '13 majn lnd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC