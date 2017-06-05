These are the worst wards for fly-tip...

These are the worst wards for fly-tipping in Merton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

New information has found more than 4,000 reports of fly-tipping have been made to Merton Council since May 2016, but only 22 fixed penalty notices were issued to fly-tippers. A Freedom of Information request made by the Wimbledon Guardian has also revealed the worst ten wards for fly-tipping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
Moving to Jersey (Feb '15) Feb '15 DarkKnight 1
Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14) Sep '14 48986uty 1
News Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13) Oct '13 vautier1 1
News Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13) Oct '13 Mr Smith 1
News Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13) Oct '13 Gracie 1
News Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13) May '13 majn lnd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC