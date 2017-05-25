Shopkeeper robber jailed and faces de...

Shopkeeper robber jailed and faces deportation

Yesterday

Jersey's Royal Court heard Polish national Pawel Dzielak slammed a knife with a 10-12cm blade onto a St Helier shop counter. Dzielak, 32, left the shop with two mobiles phones and between A 300-A 400 which he spent on a hotel room, food, alcohol and cigarettes.

Chicago, IL

