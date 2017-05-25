Jersey smoker killed lighting pipe on...

Jersey smoker killed lighting pipe on oxygen feed

Wednesday May 10 Read more: BBC News

A smoker sparked "a fire around her mouth" when she tried to light a small pipe while attached to an oxygen feed. Diane Lesley Noel, 64, from St Peter in Jersey, died from shock when the miniature explosion caused her heart and lungs to fail, an inquest heard.

