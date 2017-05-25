Jeremy Hunt snared by red tape during...

Jeremy Hunt snared by red tape during protest at London hospital

Thursday May 4

Jeremy Hunt found himself caught up in red tape as he was ambushed by a protester during a campaign visit to a south London Hospital. The health secretary visited staff at St Helier hospital on Wednesday ahead of next month's general election , but was cornered by a woman shouting that he was "demolishing" the NHS as he headed for the exits.

Chicago, IL

