Enjoy your weekend - don't come to A&E, hospitals urge
Doctors at Epsom and St Helier hospitals are urging people to avoid A&E unless in a genuine emergency ahead of the bank holiday weekend. More than 1,300 people came to the department over the last bank holiday.
