Enjoy your weekend - don't come to A&...

Enjoy your weekend - don't come to A&E, hospitals urge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Sutton Guardian

Doctors at Epsom and St Helier hospitals are urging people to avoid A&E unless in a genuine emergency ahead of the bank holiday weekend. More than 1,300 people came to the department over the last bank holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
Moving to Jersey (Feb '15) Feb '15 DarkKnight 1
Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14) Sep '14 48986uty 1
News Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13) Oct '13 vautier1 1
News Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13) Oct '13 Mr Smith 1
News Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13) Oct '13 Gracie 1
News Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13) May '13 majn lnd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC