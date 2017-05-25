Beware - dangerous' consequences of h...

Beware - dangerous' consequences of hot weather, Epsom and St Helier doctor warns

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Sutton Guardian

A doctor has warned south London residents to remain vigilant as temperatures are expected soar up to 30C over the bank holiday weekend. Dr James Marsh, joint medical director at Epsom and St Helier hospitals said: "As always, our staff will be on-hand to care for people who need us, but we all know that prevention is always better than the cure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
Moving to Jersey (Feb '15) Feb '15 DarkKnight 1
Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14) Sep '14 48986uty 1
News Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13) Oct '13 vautier1 1
News Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13) Oct '13 Mr Smith 1
News Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13) Oct '13 Gracie 1
News Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13) May '13 majn lnd 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Egypt
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,358,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC