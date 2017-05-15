Ambulances turned away as Croydon University Hospital has power failure
He added: "Last night we had a power failure which affected parts of the hospital. All patients have been kept safe and all services have returned to normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Moving to Jersey (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|DarkKnight
|1
|Diversity is a codeword for white genocide (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|48986uty
|1
|Two people in hospital after false widow spider... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|vautier1
|1
|Survivor to be removed from memorial (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Mr Smith
|1
|Babymoon vacation guide (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Gracie
|1
|Federal agents arrest DPNR enforcement chief (May '13)
|May '13
|majn lnd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC