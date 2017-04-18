Whole Jersey lifeboat crew resigns over sacking of coxswain
Volunteers at St Helier Lifeboat Station in Jersey have walked out amid claims Andy Hibbs was "bullied" by senior management at the RNLI. The RNLI said it asked Mr Hibbs to stand down "due to breaches of the RNLI's Volunteer Code of Conduct".
