Sutton MPs back general election: 'It will be a tough fight'

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Sutton Guardian

MPs in Sutton have reacted to the news of the snap election by saying they are both prepared to fight to keep their seat. Tom Brake and Paul Scully both confirmed they will stand again in the second election in two years on 8 June.

Chicago, IL

