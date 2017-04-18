RNLI moves to calm Jersey situation -...

RNLI moves to calm Jersey situation - after lifeboat crew walks over coxswain dismissal

Tuesday Apr 11

THE RNLI has defended its decision to dismiss the coxswain at St Helier lifeboat station, which led to a walkout by the entire 25-strong crew. Jersey politicians have called for an independent public enquiry in a bid to resolve the row between RNLI bosses and the island's all-weather lifeboat crew.

Chicago, IL

