Permitting Window Opens For Hurricane...

Permitting Window Opens For Hurricane Hole At Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument

Monday Apr 3 Read more: National Parks Traveler

Applications are being taken for berths in Hurricane Hole at Virgin Islands National Park and Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument/NPS With the 2017 hurricane season on the horizon, the National Park Service is accepting applications for mariners who want to be able to shelter their vessels in Hurricane Hole at the Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument . Vessel owners who were permitted to use a storm mooring in Hurricane Hole during 2016 and who wish to retain their storm mooring berth for 2017 may contact Esther Francis to obtain an application.

Chicago, IL

