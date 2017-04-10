Husband who mistook pregnant wife for stranger on their honeymoon was ...
"He woke up one morning and started screaming at me to get out of his room," Emma Cotillard recalls of her partner Justin A young widow has revealed how her husband thought she was a stranger on their honeymoon because he was suffering a deadly brain tumour . Emma Cotillard, now 34, now wants to help others affected by the disease after she tragically lost her husband Justin, 30, less than a year after their wedding .
