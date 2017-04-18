Epsom and St Helier A&E patients rece...

Epsom and St Helier A&E patients receive treatment quicker than...

Monday Apr 10

A&E patients at Epsom and St Helier hospitals received treatment faster than anywhere else in London after the NHS trust pioneered a new approach to emergency care. The trust implemented the policy, dubbed 'patient flow', after a winter vomiting bug put pressure on bed numbers in December 2015.

